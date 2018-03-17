Lucas Knowles cemented his status in the Huskies’ rotation, throwing 72/3 innings. He allowed only three hits and two walks and struck out four. Kasier Weiss, Braiden Ward and Christian Jones each had two hits.

It didn’t take all that long for Kaiser Weiss, a freshman for the Washington baseball team, to realize one of his dreams of being a Husky.

His bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth Saturday lifted UW to a 1-0 home victory over Arizona.

“It’s great,” Weiss said. “I have always wanted to be the guy who gets dog-piled on at the end of a game. It’s been a dream of mine.”

The Huskies (9-8, 2-0 Pac-12) loaded the bases off the Wildcats (10-8, 0-2) without the benefit of a hit, setting the table for Weiss.

Lucas Knowles allowed only three hits and struck out four in 7 2/3 innings for UW. Weiss, Braiden Ward and Christian Jones each had two hits for UW.

OTHER BASEBALL

• Washington State (4-11, 0-2 Pac-12) saw a late lead slip away in an 8-5 defeat against host UCLA (12-4, 2-0). The Cougars held a 5-4 lead in the eighth, but UCLA scored four times. WSU got three hits from Dillon Plew and home runs from Justin Harrer and Blake Clanton.

• Jake Cosgrove had two hits and two RBI as Seattle University (12-7) was a 4-2 winner at home over British Columbia (9-16).

WHL

• Patrick Bajkov had three goals and Bryce Kindopp and Connor Dewar two each as Everett (46-20-2-3) wrapped up the U.S. Division title with an 8-1 road victory over Victoria (39-26-4-2). Everett will face Seattle in the first round of the playoffs.

• Donovan Neuls had one goal and two assists as host Seattle (34-27-8-2) was a 5-1 winner over Portland (44-22-1-4).

SOFTBALL

• Seattle U (17-13) split a pair of games at home, with a 5-0 victory over Bryant (4-15) and then a 5-4 nine-inning defeat against Portland State (7-16).

GOLF

• Washington women finished fifth at the Hawkeye El Tigre Invitational in Puerto Vallarta as Wenyung Keh finished 14th with a 7-over 223.

TRACK

• Four individuals won titles for Washington at the Trojan Invitational in Los Angeles. Chase Smith (17 feet, 4½ inches) and Annika Dayton (13-1¾) swept the pole vault. Denham Patricelli took the javelin (215-2), Hanna Tarleton won the 400 hurdles (58.85).

• For Washington State at the Trojan Invitational, Nick Johnson won the 110 hurdles (14.26), Greer Alsop took the women’s triple jump (40-5).

GYMNASTICS

• McKenna Zimmermann won the balance beam (9.750) and all-around titles (38.675) for Seattle Pacific (192.625) lost to Air Force (192.850) at home.