TAMPA, Fla. — Four different players scored as Washington’s women’s soccer team opened the exhibition season with a 4-1 victory Monday over South Florida.

Kennedy Smith and Sianna Siemonsma each had a goal and an assist for the Huskies. Lisa Jensen and Jessika Cowart had the other UW goals.

Siena Ruelas and Dani Hansen split time in goal for UW with Hansen giving up the USF score. The Huskies open the season Friday at Florida.

NOTES

• Orlando Razo of the Everett AquaSox was named pitcher of the week in the Northwest League after going 2-0 and holding opponents to a .171 average. Razo was taken in the 16th round of the 2017 draft out of California-Davis. He leads the AquaSox with 44 strikeouts in 561/3 innings.

• Seattle University announced a multiyear agreement in which Alaska Airlines will be the official airline partner of SU athletics. The agreement runs through 2021.

• The Everett Silvertips announced that their first training camp practice session that will be open to the public will be Aug. 23 at 11 a.m., and the annual Green vs. Grey game will be Aug. 26 at 1:30 p.m., with both sessions at the Angel of the Winds Arena.