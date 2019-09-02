Four Huskies scored goals Monday as Washington posted its best offensive performance in two seasons with a 4-0 men’s soccer victory at home against San Francisco.

Blake Bodily and Gio Miglietti each had a goal and an assist for the Huskies (2-0). Jaret Townsend and Ethan Bartlow had the other goals for UW.

Washington had a decisive 20-5 edge in shots.

Freshman goalkeeper Sam Fowler got the shutout. He’s the first freshman to start in goal for the Huskies since 2010.

OTHER SOCCER

• With a key save in overtime by goalkeeper Akili Kasim, Seattle University men (1-0-1) held on for a 0-0 tie with visiting Denver (0-1-1).

VOLLEYBALL

• Seattle U sophomore outside hitter Eve Kerschenbaum was named the offensive player of the week in the Western Athletic Conference after averaging 4.91 kills per set in three matches.