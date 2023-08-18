Of all the titles Isaiah Stanback has earned through the years — multisport star at Garfield High, starting quarterback at the University of Washington, winner of a Super Bowl ring with the New York Giants — budding football media maven was never really on his list of possibilities.

But as the Dallas Cowboys come to Seattle on Saturday for a preseason game against the Seahawks at Lumen Field, so does Stanback, taking yet another step in his latest career venture.

Stanback, who remains 13th on UW’s career passing list despite a tenure truncated by injuries and the roller coaster of three coaches in five seasons, is working this preseason as the analyst for the Cowboys’ local TV broadcasts of its preseason games.

Stanback has worked either one or two games the previous two seasons and also is a regular on a daily podcast presented by the team called “Talkin’ Cowboys.”

Getting to do all three preseason games this year meant not only a little more validation to Stanback that he’s on the right track with his media career, but also a trip home.

With strong binoculars, maybe he could almost see Garfield from the Lumen Field press box. He can also look down on the field and recall when he started the season opener there for UW against Air Force in 2005, having become the first Black player to win the opening-day starting QB job since Warren Moon in 1977.

“Being back in my city, it’s pretty meaningful in that regard,” Stanback said.

Truth be told, he actually now calls the Dallas area home and has since he was picked in the fourth round by the Cowboys in 2007.

He said he decided at that time to use some of his NFL money to buy a house.

He kept it through an NFL career that included two seasons with the Cowboys, one with the Patriots, a stint with the Seahawks during Pete Carroll’s first year in 2010 and through training camp in 2011 (he never appeared in a game for the Seahawks after suffering an Achilles injury), another with the Giants (where he was on the roster, though didn’t play in a game, when New York won Super Bowl XLIV) and another with Jacksonville before calling it quits in 2013.

“I was single, but I wanted to make sure that the home I purchased put me in a position to expand and have a family without the necessity of moving,” he said of his Dallas house. “Luckily that has all panned out.’’

Indeed, he and his wife, Natalie, who he met at the University of Washington, are now the parents of three children — daughter Nadia, 11, and twins Isaac and Skye, 9 — all involved in soccer and/or track.

After retirement, Stanback initially devoted himself to a training facility called Steadfast Fitness & Performance while earning an executive MBA from George Washington University.

But football remained a constant presence, and Stanback said when he and his family watched games, he couldn’t help explaining what was going on.

“She kind of got sick of it,” Stanback said with a laugh of his wife. “To the point where she was finally like, ‘Why don’t you just take your butt and go to the media?'”

Stanback said he resisted initially because of his other commitments.

But he eventually enrolled in two NFL sponsored programs designed to aid ex-players in pursuing media careers.

Around the same time, he also got contacted by Gerry Matalon, a former ESPN executive who now is a media talent performance coach whose clients have included Stuart Scott and Stephen A. Smith.

And that led to the Cowboys, with whom he played in 10 games in 2007-08, approaching him with a spot on a podcast.

“It kind of took off from there,” Stanback said.

Who knows where it goes from here, but Stanback said he has enjoyed using his varied experience — playing both quarterback and receiver at a high level and on teams for coaches as storied as Carroll and Bill Belichick while catching passes in either games or practices from Tom Brady, Eli Manning and Tony Romo — to explain the game to others.

“I think I’m able to connect to a lot of different genres of people just me being who I am and bringing my personality to the air,” he said. “That’s pretty much just me up there having fun and being myself like when I’m with my friends.”

The Seattle trip also couldn’t have worked out better as Stanback got to come back a few days early to celebrate his birthday on Wednesday with a dinner with family and friends and head back to his old UW stomping grounds on Thursday and check out a Huskies practice and speak to the team afterward.

He also spent a little while talking with quarterback Michael Penix.

“It was good to shake his hand and kind of have that level of understanding of where we are and where he is and where I was,” Stanback says. “So that was pretty cool.”

Not that Stanback says he spends much energy being bitter about his UW years, when not only was there the turmoil of the firing of coach Rick Neuheisel but also fighting the stigmas associated with trying to win the quarterback job at a school that hadn’t had a Black player in that position since Moon and the team also periodically trying him at receiver his first few seasons.

“I was dealing with some people not really wanting me to be the quarterback,” he says.

He finally won the job for good in 2005, and then in 2006 — the second season for coach Tyrone Willingham — had UW off to a 4-1 start before a loss at USC, infamous for controversy surrounding Washington’s inability to get the snap off in time for one last play that could have won the game.

A week later — with a 10-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio for the season and many calling him the leader for the conference offensive player of the year award — he suffered a Lisfranc injury late in a rain-drenched loss to Oregon State and his college career was over.

He credits relationships with Moon and longtime UW athletic assistant Abner Thomas “with keeping me sane” through those years.

“That adversity made me who I am,” he says. “Things weren’t fair but I wouldn’t trade it because it literally has allowed me to become really mentally tough and emotionally intelligent through a lot of the situations I had to work through during my time (at UW).

“… If it wasn’t for Warren Moon and me, guys like Keith Price and Michael Penix wouldn’t have the opportunities they’ve had. You don’t want to be the guy that has to fall on the sword but sometimes somebody has to. But now it’s awesome to be able to live and be happy through the success of other guys who look like me and play like me.”