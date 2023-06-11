TORONTO — Nick Taylor tossed his putter into the air and jumped into the arms of caddie Dave Markle after he made a 72-foot eagle putt to become the first Canadian in 69 years to win his national open, and he doesn’t remember any of it.

“I blacked out when that ball went in with Dave. So I’m curious to watch that, what we did,” Taylor said.

Few who witnessed it will ever forget.

The ex-Husky player, who graduated from Washington in 2010, delivered a signature moment in Canadian sports when his uphill, left-to-right-breaking putt — the longest made putt of his PGA Tour career — dropped on the fourth hole of a playoff against Tommy Fleetwood for the RBC Canadian Open title.

“It’s a tournament that we’ve circled on our calendar since probably junior golf,” said Taylor, who earned $1.62 million. “To kind of break that curse, if you want to call it, is — I’m pretty speechless.”

Fellow Canadian players Mike Weir, Corey Conners and Adam Hadwin were among those who ran onto the green to congratulate him. Hadwin, Taylor’s close friend, was tackled by a security guard while spraying Champagne from a bottle.

The last player from Canada to win the Canadian Open was Pat Fletcher in 1954 at Point Grey in Vancouver. Fletcher was born in England; Carl Keffer had been the only Canadian-born champion, winning in 1909 and 1914. Weir lost a playoff to Vijay Singh in 2004.

“I’ve looked up to Mike Weir and watched him play golf for so long, and for him to be there was special,” Taylor said.

With galleries cheering his every move and even serenading him with “O Canada” on one tee box, Taylor curled in an 11-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to finish at 17-under 271 at Oakdale, walking backward with his fist raised as the ball dropped into the cup. He shot a 6-under 66 on Sunday.

“It was the most incredible atmosphere I’ve ever been a part of and it’s not even close. I think even walking the first tee today, walking to the first green, there’s ovations on every single tee and green,” Taylor said. “When Tommy would miss and they would cheer, I kind of felt bad for him. But I knew just how pumped they were and they were trying to put every ounce of energy into it to help me pull it through.”

Fleetwood needed a birdie on the reachable par-5 to win in regulation, but he missed his tee shot right, laid up into an awkward lie in the right rough and two-putted for par to force the playoff in rainy conditions.

The players traded birdies on their first time playing No. 18 in the playoff. They both parred 18 and the par-3 ninth before heading back to 18.

Fans swarmed toward the green, and Hadwin — who like Taylor grew up in Abbotsford, British Columbia — got leveled amid the chaos. He said had so much adrenaline that the tackle didn’t faze him.

“It’s incredible. I mean, what do you say to one of the greatest moments of Canadian golf history?” Hadwin said.

The 35-year-old Taylor, who was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, won for the third time on the PGA Tour. He shot 75 in Thursday’s opening round but rallied with a 67 on Friday to make the cut, then shot 63 on Saturday to begin the final round three shots behind leader — and also ex-Husky — C.T. Pan.

Pan (70) tied for third at 16 under and another ex-Husky player, Carl Yuan, was 9 under and tied for 18th after a 70. Puyallup’s Ryan Moore (67) tied for 25th at 7 under.

Buhai wins LPGA event

GALLOWAY, N.J. — As she entered her 30s, Ashleigh Buhai was frustrated with consistently contending but never winning on the LPGA Tour. There was nothing wrong with her swing, so she began working with a mental coach

.Now at the cusp of 35 on a tour dominated by players a decade or more younger, the South African is playing the best golf of her career.

Buhai seized the lead early with four birdies in her first five holes, got up and down for one last birdie for a 6-under 65 and held off Hyo Joo Kim for a one-shot victory in the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

“I was touted to be — I had a really good amateur career and was going to be the next best thing out of South Africa, but that’s — golf is just not like that all the time,” said Buhai, who took home $262,500. “I kept plugging away. I have a good support system around me, which I think is the most important thing.”

It was the fourth win worldwide over the past 10 months for the 34-year-old Buhai, who finished at 14-under 199 in the 54-hole event on the Bay Course at Seaview.

Former UW player Jing Yan (69) tied for 30th at 4 under.

Other tournament

• Steve Stricker cruised to a five-shot victory, shooting a 3-under 69 in the final round of the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wis.

He shot 18-under 198 over three rounds to win $360,000 in the 50-and-older Champions Tour event in his home state.

Seattle native Fred Couples (71) tied for 37th at 2 under.