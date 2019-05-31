OKLAHOMA CITY — Ten years ago, the Huskies won their only Women’s College World Series after a remarkable three-week playoff run, all on the road.

They won because they had Danielle Lawrie, who was the best player in the country, and they won because of players like the team’s other Danielle: Dani Stuart, now Danielle Milanowski, who understood her limited role, didn’t complain and ended up scoring one of the biggest runs of that season.

Lawrie said it didn’t matter if you were a star, starter or reserve. They were in it together and the fact the players remain close after all these years is a reflection of the bond they made.

WCWS Saturday for the Huskies What: One or two elimination games.

When: 9 a.m. Pacific time, No. 3 seed UW (50-8) plays No. 7 seed Minnesota (46-13); winner plays Oklahoma State at 4 p.m. (PT)

The skinny: Washington is considered the favorite in the matchup against Minnesota. If the Huskies win twice Saturday, they would need to win twice Sunday to advance to the title series.

“We had players that were unique in the sense that they didn’t care if they played or if they didn’t,” Lawrie said. “Everybody had each other’s back. There was no selfishness. It was ‘Hey, what’s the common goal of the team? And I am going to be the best teammate I can be. If I play, I am going to be ready, and if I don’t, I am going to cheer.’ “

Lawrie, a studio analyst for ESPN at the WCWS, and Milanowski, an orthopedic nurse practitioner in Houston, were disappointed that the Huskies lost their WCWS opener this year to Arizona, but they both believe the Huskies can still make a long run.

“It’s a tough uphill battle, but all you’ve got to do is look last year at Florida State, who made it all the way from the loser’s bracket,” Lawrie said of the Seminoles, who lost their first game of the WCWS, then won six straight games, including two over UW in the finals. “If you want to win a championship, all you’ve got to do is win, and that’s how you have to look at it.”

Advertising

Said Milanowski: “You can’t dwell on what happened. You’ve got to move forward, and this team has a lot of fight. They just have to think about the next game.”

Lawrie, from Langley, B.C., was the unquestioned star in 2009, not only pitching every game but also contributing big time in the middle of the batting order.

Milanowski, who grew up in Centralia, went to Syracuse before transferring to UW. She saw regular playing time as a sophomore, then hurt her shoulder as a junior. After having surgery, she didn’t come back until March of the title season, then played sparingly. She agreed with Lawrie that playing time didn’t matter on their team.

“Danielle (Lawrie) was obviously a huge part of our success, but everyone was working toward the same goal,” Milanowski said. “Whether you were playing or not playing, you supported your teammates the same.”

The camaraderie was important, as the 2009 team certainly didn’t have an easy journey to its title, spending three straight weeks on the road.

Despite being the No. 3 seed in the tournament, the Huskies were sent to Massachusetts for the regional.

Advertising

Larry Stone Husky legend Danielle Lawrie pitching again with hopes of making the 2020 Olympics

The deciding game of that regional was one of the greatest in UW history, matching the two best pitchers in the country, Lawrie and Massachusetts’ Brandice Balschmiter.

The score was tied at 1 after four innings, and it stayed that way through the next 10 innings until UW finally broke through with five runs in the 15th inning. After 5 hours and 13 minutes and 251 Lawrie pitches, the Huskies won 6-1 with Milanowski scoring the winning run.

With Lawrie pitching every game, the Huskies swept a super regional at Georgia Tech. In the WCWS, the Huskies lost to Georgia in their first meeting, falling 9-8 in nine innings. UW bounced back with a 9-3 win over the Bulldogs, then swept top-ranked Florida in the title series, and earned a revered spot in Husky history.

“That whole three-week run was pretty cool,” Lawrie said. “That 15-inning game was pretty intense, just the emotions that came from that. And then when we actually won (the WCWS title) and got to hug everyone, and for that to be the end of our season after the year that we had.”

Said Milanowski: “That whole month being on the road, it was a crazy time, but that was game-changing.”

Lawrie was named national player of the year for the second time and had her number retired. She played professionally for a few seasons and is back on the Canadian national-team roster, hoping to return to the Olympics in 2020 after playing for Canada in 2008.

Lawrie and husband, Drew Locke, have two girls, Madison 5, and Audrey, 2.

Milanowski was drawn to orthopedics in part because of what she went through with her shoulder injury. After getting a bachelor’s degree in nursing at UW, she earned a master’s degree in nursing at Vanderbilt.

As a registered first assistant, she spends half her time assisting surgeons in the operating room and half in the clinic working with patients. She credits the time-management skills she learned playing softball at UW for helping her be successful afterward.

She and husband Fred have a 6-week-old son, Jack.

A lot has happened for the two Danielles since the 2009 title, but the memories are fresh, particularly the three weeks in the postseason run.

“It was hard being on the road, but we appreciated we were all doing our thing together,” Lawrie said. “As mad as we were at not being at home – we felt like we were disrespected — we had three more weeks together as a team.”