

“After UCLA and USC left, I thought it was probably time for us to leave because we didn’t know what was going to happen. I’m not disappointed … this is the way that college football is going, and if it’s going to go this direction, I’m happy that we actually got into the Big Ten. I look forward to competing, because that conference is great, and it’s been a minute since we’ve actually had great competition and made it far. I think we have a better chance of competing for a national title if we’re in a conference like this.”

— Mario Bailey, Franklin High school alumnus and 1991 Huskies All-American

“My mind goes to the players and the staff. I think about them flying across the country every week after going to school and practicing all week. Not just having a two-and-a-half-hour flight at the most, but sitting on the bird for five hours each way. And when you’re banged up and you’re a warrior, that definitely takes a toll on you.”

— Dave Hoffmann, Huskies linebacker (1989-92) and 1992 All-American

“I’m still in shock. All I can tell you is it’s hurtful as a former Pac-10 athlete. The history of the conference is gone. It just doesn’t feel good or right.”

— Eldridge Recasner, three-time All-Pac-10 Conference guard (1986—90), via text

“It almost felt like a punch in the gut. Man, the Pac gave me some of the best memories of my life that I’ll cherish forever.

“It’s unfortunate and maybe I don’t know all the ins and outs behind decisions like this, but I do know that no one can take away Washington’s first-ever national championship in the Pac-10 back in 2009 for UW softball. Forever grateful for every opportunity this conference has given me.”

— Danielle Lawrie, All-American pitcher (2006-10) and Olympic medalist, via text

“(It’s) bittersweet. My dad and uncle went to UW, and my grandpa rowed crew in the Pac-8, going back a while. We’ve been a Pacific Coast conference family for a while now. That’s what I was raised on and what I always took a lot of pride in. It’s sad to see it crumble the way it has. But being a Husky first, you kind of know that it’s what has to happen for the program — all the programs across the board — to have the opportunity to continue to thrive.

Advertising

“I feel bad for the Cougs. My mom’s a Coug, and I have an aunt that played basketball there. So I feel terrible that, along with Oregon State, they’re kind of the ones getting left holding the bag. I think Cal and Stanford will probably figure it out sooner than later. I hope, especially with the Apple Cup, that there’s a way to figure out continuing that rivalry. That part stings, knowing that that 100-plus-year conference rivalry is coming to an end.”

— Spencer Hawes, Seattle Prep and Huskies center (2006—07)

“It’s disappointing, because it could have been avoided. Back in 2010, when Texas, Oklahoma, Utah and Colorado — all those schools were talking about joining to make it the Pac-16, and (commissioner) Larry Scott just kind of didn’t really do anything about it. We were never making enough money, you know, and Larry Scott didn’t do a whole lot to change that. It kind of is what it is.

“All of this was about money, man, and Wazzu doesn’t bring in as much.

“This is years and years of tradition that’s just gone. It’s big-time disappointing. This goes back 10-ish years. (Scott) would have to explain what his thought process was. We had the L.A. market. We had some big-time markets. And it was just confusing as to how we were never quite making as much money as the other conferences.”

— Connor Halliday, Washington State quarterback, 2011-14

“It’s kind of a mixed bag of feelings. One side of me is really disappointed, just that the traditions of the Pac-10 and having that premiere league on the West Coast, is kind if dismantling. The other side of it is that if you have any of the teams on your schedule from the Big Ten, that’s going to be a big game, typically, for the Huskies. The fact that that’s going to be the league, every game is going to be a huge game. That side of things I’m very excited about.”

— Jon Brockman, Huskies power forward (2005—09) and team captain

“I’m sad because … it’s the conference of champions. I idolized so many different people, not only from the University of Washington, but all across the schools. It’s saddening for me because the potential of what was, to me, the greatest conference in college sports for a long period of time, looks as if it’s on the brink of collapse and being dissolved.

“I don’t know if this is for absolute or for certain, but basically college football is becoming super conferences. I’m OK with that. I also know that the stakes are going to be a lot higher. College football at its truest form, to me, was the best experience ever, playing on a high stage. But I also realize that the conference hasn’t evolved as much, like maybe the SEC or the Big Ten. And not to say that it hasn’t had some great teams — it has. But I think the raised level of competition for the University of Washington and the University of Oregon going to the Big Ten can be wonderful … I really believe this is a really great opportunity if it’s done right.”

— Walter Bailey, Huskies cornerback, 1990-92