Sis Bates is in Rosemont, Illinois, where she is starring with Athletes Unlimited in her first professional season.

Once that ends, she’ll have another softball home, and it’s a familiar one.

The former Huskies shortstop was named to the Washington softball coaching staff by head coach Heather Tarr as a student assistant on Friday, joining fellow new additions Ashley Carter-Davis and Kyle Nobach.

Bates just finished her Huskies career this spring, ending her collegiate campaign as the program’s all-time hits leader with 320. She also was named the 2021 Tom Hansen Medal winner and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year for the past season, her third time earning the defensive honor. She was also named the 2021 Softball America NCAA Defensive Player of the Year.

A second team All-American as a senior, the 23-year-old Bates passed Sara Pickering for the Washington hits record in May when the Huskies faced No. 1 Oklahoma. As a senior, she hit .389, matching her full-season career high, while also picking up 12 doubles and a career-high 21 stolen bases. She was hitting .529 in 2020 before the season was cancelled.

As a pro, Bates has begun her career hitting .350 in eight games, scoring two runs with two doubles and a stolen base.

“It’s been pretty hectic,” Bates said earlier this month about beginning her professional career. “It’s felt like a whirlwind. But just being here and being settled in here, and competing every day like we have, I feel like I’m learning the routine. I’m a total nerd for softball, every day here has been the best.”

She returned to Washington as a graduate student to earn a Master’s degree in education after graduating this spring.

The Athletes Unlimited season runs until September 27, and then Bates will return to Montlake to work on her degree and start preparing for next collegiate season, this time, not on the field, but helping coach her former teammates and other future Huskies stars.