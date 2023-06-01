Washington has waited five years to make a first impression.

No pressure, folks.

In Jason Kelly’s debut season as UW’s head baseball coach, the Huskies went 34-18 (including 17-12 in Pac-12 play) and earned their first NCAA tournament appearance since reaching the College World Series in 2018. After being awarded the No. 3 seed in the Stillwater Regional — alongside No. 1 seed Oklahoma State, No. 2 Dallas Baptist and No. 4 Oral Roberts — UW makes its regional return against DBU at 10 a.m. Friday.

Dallas Baptist (45-14, 25-5 Conference USA), of course, is making its ninth consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament after claiming a regular season conference title with the third-most wins in the nation. The Patriots rank 12th nationally in homers (109), 13th in slugging percentage (. 539), 15th in steals per game (2.15) and 17th in runs (483).

This is the Huskies’ hill to climb.

“The magic equation to [winning] a regional is winning game one, and everybody knows that,” Kelly said from his hotel room in Stillwater, Okla. “That’s going to be a great challenge for us. When you look at Dallas Baptist’s stats, that’s one of the best hitting teams in the country, and they’ve got a great pitching staff as well. We’re going to face a 6-foot-6 right-hander [sophomore Ryan Johnson] that’s running it up to 99 mph.

“So it’s going to be a great challenge. But winning game one changes everything in a regional format.”

So how can the Huskies win game one? The most immediate answer is improved pitching. After winning 12 of 13 between April 25 and May 18, UW closed the season with four losses in its last five games. And in those losses — two regular season defeats to Cal and Pac-12 tournament clunkers against UCLA and Oregon — Husky pitching surrendered an average of 16 hits, 14.3 runs and 3.5 home runs per game.

Still, Kelly — UW’s pitching coach from 2013 to 2019 — doesn’t believe his staff wore down over the course of the season.

“I think there was a little bit of pressure when it came to that Cal weekend, to win games and get to a regional,” he said. “That pressure kind of carried into the Pac-12 tournament. I’m not going to put a whole lot of stock into the tournament, just because it’s an offensive [stadium in Arizona]. It was tough to not give up runs there.

“So I’m attributing it a little bit to that, and maybe a little bit of end-of-season blues. But if you can’t get motivated for a regional and a chance to go to [the College World Series in] Omaha and click it into that next gear, then you shouldn’t be here. We don’t have any guys that feel that way at all. We’re going to be ready to play.”

Including an obvious pitching outlier, in Husky ace Stu Flesland III. UW’s Friday starter, Flesland has compiled a 7-2 record with a 3.92 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 15 starts and 85 innings across his redshirt junior season. A Colbert product and converted reliever, Flesland has surrendered two earned runs or fewer in each of his last four starts.

The 6-foot-5, 207-pounder lefthander will look to continue that streak Friday.

Not that he’ll consider the stakes.

“I try not to think about the importance of it at all,” Flesland said. “I try to keep that pressure off of me. I just think about going out there and doing my job. I have a lot of trust in the guys behind me, with Tinch [Johnny Tincher] behind the plate and everybody in the field behind me. I just go out there focused on doing my job. When we’re all doing our jobs, we’re a pretty hard team to beat.”

Added Kelly: “He’s just a super competitor and is never afraid of the challenge; he never backs down. You saw in the Pac-12 Tournament, he really did struggle and walked five guys [while surrendering one hit and two runs in an 8-3 win over USC], but kept us in the game. It wasn’t one of his best performances, but he gets us into the sixth inning and leaves with the lead. So that’s kind of who he is.

“Even when he’s not real sharp, you know you’re going to get incredible effort out of him. That’s ultimately what you want leading your staff on Fridays, somebody you know is going to give you six innings no matter what. That’s Stu Flesland in a nutshell.”

And, should Flesland do his part, Washington will have an opportunity to advance past the regional round for just the second time in school history. That would require UW to win at least two more games this weekend as well.

But such is Kelly’s other conundrum, guiding a team without a single player who has participated in the NCAA tournament:

How do you motivate without applying unnecessary pressure?

“That’s going to be the magic sauce, figuring out how to get them to be really excited to be here and feel accomplished, but also feel like this is just another weekend for us where we’re trying to win a series,” he said. “I’m going to have to think about that and figure out the best way to motivate but also make sure they’re relaxed and play free and understand that we’re still playing the same game we’ve been playing for 15 weeks.”

It’s the same game on an elevated stage … and it starts with a first impression.

“I’m just so proud of the guys and the staff and the administration and everybody who, first of all, believed in me and hired me, but also believed in our players and gave our guys a chance to accomplish something that has been a little bit surprising to a lot of people,” Kelly said of the Huskies’ season.

“But I felt like when we got here we had a team that could reach this point. Now that we’re 52 games in, I feel like we’ve got a team that can advance as well.”