The indoor facility on Marginal Way in West Seattle is alive with the sights and sounds of baseball — eager players long-tossing, fielding grounders, taking batting practice and hitting off a tee, all under the watchful eye of their coach.

It’s early morning on a recent Sunday, and the team has a tournament in March to prepare for. Not an uncommon scene at all, even during winter. Except the team working out at Go Time Athletics was comprised of baseball-loving women from the University of Washington.

The quality of play is high, even though many of the women haven’t played baseball for several years. They were lured out of “retirement” — and eagerly so — by the formation of a women’s club baseball team at UW, the first ever. The roster includes 15 players with hopes of reaching 25, and their weekly practices are pointing them toward the first Women’s College Club Baseball Championship tournament in Los Angeles.

“I’m really happy, very impressed,” said senior Katie Firestone, one of the club’s co-founders. “A lot of us haven’t played for a while — senior year of high school for me. So it’s really cool to see everyone kind of dust themselves off. I was expecting to be teaching fundamentals at the first couple of practices.”

Their coach is Maggie Gallagher, who was the Gatorade Softball Player of the Year for Washington state out of Kennedy Catholic in Seattle and played two years on the Huskies’ nationally ranked softball team. But Gallagher’s heart has always been in hardball. When she quit the UW softball team to concentrate on school, she soon joined the club baseball team on campus as its only woman. She started at shortstop in her first game.

By her senior year, Gallagher was club president, and after graduation last year became heavily involved in the Puget Sound Senior Baseball League as a player and the league’s first female general manager. Playing in the highest division with former college and professional players, Gallagher made the All-Star team and delivered a hit and RBI in the All-Star Game.

Gallagher eagerly agreed to help the women’s club team as essentially coach, GM and lead advocate. Having been stymied in her own dreams of playing baseball as a youngster, she is passionate about helping create opportunities for women. She sees this as another key step in shattering baseball’s so-called “glass ceiling.”

At the first practice Gallagher had each player relate their path to the club, and found the obstacles encountered along the way were similar.

“A lot of them had played baseball to about eighth grade,” she said. “And a lot of them had the same story, where we were told that we can’t play baseball and it’s only for boys. So we stopped. And they lost the love of the game, in a sense, where now they have this club. It’s just awesome to see their faces light up.”

On a macro level, the Husky women are part of nationwide movement aimed at increasing the opportunities for women to compete in baseball of the hardball variety. And it’s working. Buoyed by a nonprofit organization called Baseball For All, started by pioneering baseball player and coach Justine Siegal, baseball participation by girls and women across the country is booming. A national tournament last summer in Aberdeen, Maryland, had 500 female players between the ages of 8 and 19, and 50 teams.

But on a more fundamental level, it’s about nothing more complex than seizing a chance to compete in their favorite sport. Until recently, those opportunities for girls pretty much disappeared after Little League, when they were inevitably funneled into softball. Only a hardy few have been willing to combat the resistance and prejudice to stick with baseball. The Baseball For All website notes that more than 100,000 girls play youth baseball, but only a little more than 1,000 continue to high-school baseball.

This new movement isn’t at all aimed at disparaging softball. And it’s supportive of women who want a chance to compete on men’s teams. Baseball For All held a recent tournament to showcase women who are aiming to play college baseball. Siegal also reached out to more than 1,000 college coaches to see which ones would be willing to watch highlight videos of female players, and she posted the list of 130 schools whose coach responded affirmatively.

But Siegal ultimately wants to see women’s baseball become a varsity college sport — ideally within 10 years. And she sees the formation of club teams as the vital first step in getting there. Gallagher points out that hockey and lacrosse are examples of sports that went that route to evolve from club to varsity for women.

The UW club morphed out of Firestone’s desire to pursue a career in baseball. She contacted Siegal for advice, and Siegal later reached out to Firestone to inform her she was trying to start a women’s college program. For Firestone, who grew up in a rabid baseball family in Southern California, full of Dodgers fanatics, it was music to her ears.

“One of the things that deterred me from playing baseball in high school was that there was no opportunity to play at the next level,” she said.

Firestone played softball, “but I always thought baseball was so much better,” she said.

Firestone enlisted her friend, junior Amber Kelly, to help form the club. Kelly had been a softball player, but the two often discussed baseball and found they shared an affinity for the sport.

“I just thought it would be a great opportunity,” Kelly said. “Because when I came to U-Dub, there was no women’s club softball team or anything like that I could really get involved in. So I thought baseball was another really great opportunity, and it would create more opportunities for women to be in the sport. It’s something I’m really passionate about now.”

Recruiting players for the club was daunting but turned out to be easier than they thought. With Gallagher’s help, they solicited players through Instagram and emails and by setting up tables at event fairs. And Firestone reached out to a friend, Riley Mehl, who wound up being captain of the team.

“She was super excited — and she brought, like, five of her friends,” Firestone said.

Many challenges remain. The team needs to develop pitchers, which won’t be easy even though the arm strength displayed at practice is impressive. They are searching for a diamond to practice on once the weather improves; the turf softball field at the Intramurals Activity Center is a possibility, but they would like to find a regulation-sized diamond. And these UW baseballers hope other women’s club teams form at colleges around the state so they have someone to play in future years.

For now, however, they are having a ball playing hardball — and forging a path for other women to do so. They even dream of there eventually being a professional women’s league, which hasn’t existed since the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, immortalized in the movie, “A League Of Their Own,” folded in 1954. (The Colorado Silver Bullets were a women’s team that played men’s teams in the 1990s.)

“I think there’s so many women that are passionate about it,” Kelly said. “It’s really about getting the word out and getting the exposure, because it’s a really intimidating thing to be a woman that wants to play in a male-dominated sport.”

“I think this is the time, now more than ever, for women to get involved in baseball,” Firestone added. “It’s so much about creating equal opportunity.”

Gallagher played baseball through eighth grade but switched over to softball when people, including teammates, began to give her a hard time.

“They told me, ‘Baseball is not a women’s sport, you shouldn’t play this.’ And I’ve gotten that many times,” she said. “It was sad, because baseball does have my heart.”

Happily, times and attitudes are changing. And for the women playing ball on Marginal Way, it was obvious their hearts were full.