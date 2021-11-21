So much for Washington’s balanced scoring attack.

That’s because it was a one-man show when it came to scoring goals for the Husky men’s soccer team Sunday night, with Dylan Teves scoring all three of UW’s goals in a 3-1 victory over Portland at Husky Soccer Stadium.

Washington (15-1-2), the No. 2 overall seed in the tournament will next host No. 15 seed Indiana either Saturday or Sunday. With a win, UW would reach the Elite Eight for the third straight season.

Not that the Huskies, who received a first-round bye, were looking ahead Sunday night. UW coach Jamie Clark said early last week that he thought this game against Portland, which beat Seattle U 2-0 in the first round, could end up being his team’s toughest match.

And, had it not been for Teves, who knows what would have happened.

“It was a great performance,” UW coach Jamie Clark said of his team. “Portland (11-7-1) is a great team and they aren’t an easy team to break down, and over 90 minutes we certainly earned it. I felt like we were on the front foot for most of the game but it takes goals to separate yourselves and thankfully Dylan was here to provide those.”

Teves, a junior forward, scored just before the end of the first half, gave UW a 2-0 lead in the 80th minute, then sealed Washington’s win in the 88th minute after the Pilots had cut the lead to 2-1. It was his first hat trick in college.

Teves came into the game tied for the team lead in goals (six) and first in points (19). Nine players have scored at least two goals for UW this season, and that depth is one of the reasons the Huskies are one of the favorites to win the NCAA tournament.

But, at least for a night, the Huskies needed just one goal scorer.

His first goal was huge. Just when it looked like Washington would have nothing to show from a dominant first half, Teves changed that.

Teves got behind the Portland defense, and on Washington’s 12th shot of the half — he knocked the ball past Pilots goalkeeper George Tasouris from short range with just 37 seconds left in the first half.

“It just feels so good to finally get it in and to have that margin for safety,” Teves said of his first goal.

Portland had just one shot in the first half, but it was a good one.

Christoforos Kourtis looked like he had a certain goal in the 19th minute, but Washington goalkeeper Sam Fowler was able to deflect the ball with his hand at the last moment.

Washington continued to pepper the Portland goal with shots in the second half, and finally cashed in when Teves headed in a beautiful cross from Charlie Ostrem to give UW a 2-0 lead in the 80th minute.

“This is kind of a joke on our team, but when Dylan calls for the ball, you give it to him,” Ostrem said.

Said Teves: “Chuck always has the perfect ball every time.”

UW’s extra cushion lasted just a minute. UW’s Ryan Sailor was called for a handball in the penalty box, giving the Pilots a penalty kick.

Fowler guessed correctly on Luke Hendel’s penalty kick, but was unable to corral the ball after blocking it, and Hendel booted the rebound into the goal.

Things got tense, but the Huskies went back on the attack and Teves found himself in a prime spot in the 88th minute, hitting a perfectly aimed shot from about 10 yards out to the top-left corner of the net.

“It definitely feels good to get three goals, but I couldn’t have done it without every one on the team,” Teves said.

Said Clark: “Three goals is something special. He just set the standard.”

Washington dominated the stats, taking 24 shots to Portland’s four. UW had eight corner kicks to none for the Pilots.

Indiana (15-5-1), which advanced to the third round with a 2-0 win over Bowling Green, lost in the NCAA title game last season to Marshall.

“They will not be an easy team to beat,” Clark said. “But I don’t think there is a better team in the country than us. But we’ll have to prove it four more times.”