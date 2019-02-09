The meet will feature UCLA’s Katelyn Ohashi, a Newcastle product has gained fame over the last month for her standout floor routine that went viral on social media.

The Pac-12 gymnastics meet between the Washington Huskies and UCLA Bruins will continue as scheduled Sunday at 3 p.m. despite snow that has blanketed the Puget Sound region.

Those who have purchased tickets and are unable to attend can contract the Husky ticket office (tickets@uw.edu or 206-543-2200) to transfer those tickets to one of the two final home meets of the season, March 8 or 10.

The kids clinic scheduled for after the meet will be rescheduled.

Women’s basketball

• Violet Kapri Morrow scored 25 points, including a game-winning layup with 39 seconds remaining, as Eastern Washington (6-15, 5-7 Big Sky) beat visiting Montana (10-11, 5-7) for the sixth consecutive time, 67-64.

• Madi Hingston had 14 points, but Seattle Pacific lost at home to Northwest Nazarene in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference game, 90-71. Cici West added 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Falcons (7-14, 6-8 GNAC).

Men’s basketball

• Coleman Wooten had 20 points and 14 rebounds as Seattle Pacific beat Alaska Fairbanks on the road in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference game 89-52. Harry Cavell had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Falcons (13-6, 10-4 GNAC).