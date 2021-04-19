Has there been a more remarkable run to the volleyball Final Four?

It’s hard to imagine one more improbable than the one the Washington Huskies have pulled off.

One day after pulling off a remarkable rally to reach the Elite Eight, the No. 6 seeded Huskies rallied from two sets down to defeat unseeded Pittsburgh 20-25, 21-25, 25-16, 26-24, 15-9 on Monday in Omaha, Nebraska.

It is the Huskies’ first Final Four berth since 2013. Washington won its only national championship in 2005. It plays the winner of the match between No. 2 Kentucky and No. 7 Purdue in the national semifinals Thursday night in Omaha at a time to be announced.

Washington, which had a bye in the first round, needed five sets to defeat Dayton in the second round after losing the third and fourth sets. The Huskies trailed Louisville 2-1 in sets and then were down 11-5 in the fifth set before rallying.

UW coach Keegan Cook couldn’t remember a better comeback. Well, Monday’s match has to be up there too.

Washington got off to a slow start in the first set, falling behind 22-15. The Huskies scored four straight points, then apparently a fifth before the point was overturned after a coach’s challenge.

So instead of it being 22-20 Pitt, it was 23-19 and the Panthers finished off the set from there.

Pittsburgh used a 6-0 run to take a 15-10 lead in the second set. Washington rallied, cutting the deficit twice to two points, the last time at 22-20, but Pitt held on to take a 2-0 set lead.

It became clear early in the third set that the Huskies would not go down without a fight.

Washington looked like a different team in the third set, dominating throughout in a 25-16 victory.

The Huskies took an 18-12 lead, then had to hold off a Pittsburgh rally to win an intense 26-24 thriller that had four late challenges by the coaches, with Pitt winning the first two, then UW the next two.

Washington took early control in the fifth set — unlike Sunday’s match against Louisville — and was never threatened. The Huskies improved to 7-2 in five-set matches.