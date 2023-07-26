Colorado appears ready to leave the Pac-12.

That’s the word Wednesday night from multiple national media reports, which indicate the Buffaloes plan on joining the Big 12 in time for the 2024 season.

The Colorado board of regents scheduled a special meeting Thursday with athletics operations on the agenda.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network reported Wednesday night that Colorado will formerly apply for Big 12 membership.

Colorado leaving Pac-12 to return to Big 12 in 2024, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. CU will receive full Big 12 share ($31.7M) from ESPN/Fox media deal. Buffs left because of Big 12 stability & Pac-12’s uncertainty, sources said. Announcement Thursdayhttps://t.co/IOo8LWAuTF pic.twitter.com/4Ilq91C0EO — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 26, 2023

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the “Big 12’s presidents and chancellors voted unanimously Wednesday night on a conference call to accept Colorado as a new member. Colorado still has not formally applied for Big 12 membership, which is expected to happen tomorrow.”

Sources: The Big 12’s presidents and chancellors voted unanimously Wednesday night on a conference call to accept Colorado as a new member. Colorado still has not formally applied for Big 12 membership, which is expected to happen tomorrow. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 27, 2023

McMurphy reported that Colorado is returning to the conference because of its stability, a more lucrative financial scene, the Pac-12’s inability to secure a new Grant of Rights deal and the Pac-12’s uncertain future.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has spoken for months about his desire to expand the conference and add schools in the Mountain and Pacific time zones.

The Pac-12 has seemed vulnerable to more poaching after losing USC and UCLA to the Big Ten the longer it takes for it to land a media rights contract to take effect next year. The conference’s current deals with ESPN and Fox expire after this school year.

The Big 12 has not formally announced a new media rights contract, but last year it came to an agreement with ESPN and Fox on a six-year extension that runs through 2030-31. McMurphy reported that Colorado will receive $31.7 million annually in media rights revenue (not including other league revenue from College Football Playoff, etc.).

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff spoke confidently at football media days last week that the 10 remaining conference members were committed to stay together.

“What we’ve seen is the longer we wait for the media deal, the better our options get,” Kliavkoff said.

Colorado Chancellor Phil DiStefano told The Denver Post last week he was “eagerly awaiting” more details on the television negotiations.

The Pac-12 held a regularly scheduled board meeting Wednesday with its school presidents and a person familiar with the meeting said DiStefano did not notify his colleagues that Colorado was on the verge of making a decision on conference.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the conference was not speaking publicly about its internal operations.

The Pac-12 officially declined comment. Text messages to Kliavkoff and Colorado athletic director Rick George were not immediately returned.

An email to Yormark seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Colorado was an original member of the Big 12 in 1996, and joined the Pac-12 in 2011. The Buffaloes’ football team has had only one winning record over a full season since joining the Pac-12, and went 1-11 last year — leading to the hiring of former NFL star Deion Sanders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.