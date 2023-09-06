The Sahalee Players Championship is back.

After a four-year absence, many of the top amateur golfers in the country will test their skills at tree-lined Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, the host course of the 1998 PGA Championship and the host of several other major tournaments. That has not changed.

What has changed is the tournament’s format. For the first time, it will be a college team event, with UW hosting some of the most prestigious programs in the country on Sept. 9-10.

Among the 12 teams are four of the past five national champions: Oklahoma State (2018), Pepperdine (2021), Stanford (2019) and Texas (2022). The individual winner of the event will receive a sponsor’s exemption into the PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship the following week.

“It’s for sure going to be one of the strongest, if not the strongest, fields in college golf and to have Sahalee in championship condition is something that I think everyone’s just really excited about,” said Washington men’s golf coach Alan Murray. “We have a number of high-quality teams and as a result, obviously, a lot of high-quality players. Our goal is to put on the best tournament possible, and I can’t wait for it.”

The Sahalee Players Championship began in 1992 as an event for individuals in the early summer, and annually attracted many players who went on to play on the PGA Tour.

For years, it was one of the elite amateur events in the country, but then it started to face more competition to get the best players. Following the 2019 event, Kevin White, the tournament director since 2017, pondered the idea of turning it into an elite college event.

Advertising

Two days later, White got a call from Murray wondering about the possibility of Sahalee hosting a college tournament that would bring in the best teams in the country.

That began the journey to the new Sahalee Players Championship. Soon, the idea will come to fruition.

“I’m ecstatic,” White said. “It’s been a lot of work. It’s been a lot of patience. Alan and I have talked hundreds of hours on this. I’ve scouted other college golf tournaments. We had to pitch Sahalee on the concept, and we were successful there. We had to pitch UW on the concept, and we were successful there. This is a labor of love for me.”

There will undoubtedly be many players in the field who will go on to play on the PGA Tour.

White talked about housing a young man just out of high school during the 2014 Sahalee Players Championship. He did not break par once during that event, but after playing his rounds, he would play catch with White’s son.

Things turned out just fine for that player, Scottie Scheffler, now the No. 1 ranked player in the world.

Advertising

“I was trying to explain to (prospective volunteers) that this is a no-rope event,” said White, who said half of the teams will be staying in hosts’ houses. “You’re going to get to know some of these players. You’re going to create relationships with these players that are for a lifetime. I still get Christmas cards from Scottie Scheffler.”

Five of the top 10 teams in the Golfweek/Sagarin preseason rankings are in the field: Arizona State (No. 5), Texas Tech (6), Oklahoma State (7), Illinois (8) and Texas (10).

Three other teams in the field are in the top 20: Stanford (12), Pepperdine (13) and Wake Forest. Also in the field are Duke (28), Arizona (29), Washington (30) and unranked USC.

Admission is free. Spectators park at Eastlake High School and shuttle buses will run to/from Sahalee every 30 minutes. Tee times start at 7:45 a.m. Sept. 9 and at 8 a.m. Sept. 10.

Notes

There will be no TV coverage of the event, but it’s possible that could change for future events, White said.

*White said he worked with Sahalee member Chris Grusz to secure a sponsor’s exemption into the PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship, making the Sahalee Players Championship one of three regular-season college events to offer an exemption into a PGA Tour event.

*Murray has four starters back on his UW team and said, “we’ve got a lot of talent.” He will get an early look at how his team stacks up against some of the top teams in the country. “From a coaching perspective, you probably will get a really good gauge for what you’ve got this year right out of the gate.”

*Sahalee is also hosting the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June. It hosted the first KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in 2016.