Former UW and NFL quarterback Brock Huard has joined Fox as a color commentator, and he will be part of the network’s No. 2 college football-broadcast team along with play-by-play man Joe Davis.

Huard made the announcement Wednesday morning on 710 ESPN morning show that he co-hosts with Mike Salk.

Huard joins Fox after 12 years as a college football analyst with ESPN.

Baseball

Seattle University dropped the opening game of its Western Athletic Conference series at Northern Colorado, 12-6.

The Redhawks fall to 12-38 overall and 7-18 in WAC play, effectively ending their chances of advancing to the six-team WAC tournament, played next week in Mesa, Ariz.

Chase Wells hit a grand slam in a five-run sixth inning for Seattle U that gave it a 7-6 lead, but the Bears (11-34, 7-18) responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning.

Softball

The Washington Huskies earned eight All-Region awards from the NFCA for the first time in school history.

Pitchers Taran Alvelo and Gabbie Plain, infielders Taryn Atlee, Sis Bates and SilentRain Espinoza, catcher Morganne Flores, and outfielders Amirah Milloy and Sami Reynolds all earned All-Region, besting last year’s record total of seven.

Eight is the maximum number of possible All-Region awards any one school can earn in a single year.