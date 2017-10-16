Wenyung Keh, a junior, topped the Huskies with a 3-under 68 and is tied for second behind Northwestern’s Hannah Kim (66).

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Washington’s women’s golf team is third after one round of the Stanford Invitational.

The Huskies had a 7-over 291 at Poppy Hills, trailing only host Stanford (280) and UCLA (288).

Wenyung Keh, a junior, topped the Huskies with a 3-under 68 and is tied for second behind Northwestern’s Hannah Kim (66). Julianne Alvarez had a 72 for UW and is tied for 12th.

OTHER WOMEN’S GOLF

• Seattle University is tied for 10th in its own tournament, the Pat Lesser Harbottle Seattle U Invitational at Tacoma Country & Golf Club. The Redhawks posted a 51-over 627 after two rounds and trail North Dakota State by 20 strokes. The top Redhawk was Vendela From, who had a 77-75 for a 152. UW sophomore Ellen Takada, playing as an individual, is tied for sixth at 73-75—148.

MEN’S GOLF

• Seattle U is ninth out of 12 teams in the Bill Cullum Invitational in Simi Valley, Calif. The Redhawks shot a 11-over 587 for the two rounds, and trail leader UC Santa Barbara by 22 strokes. Zack Overstreet tops SU with a 145.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

• Seattle Pacific’s Kasey Reeve, who had four goals and an assist in two victories, was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference player of the week.