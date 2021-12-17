Lianna Sybeldon had already called it quits.

After years trying to play overseas, it became too much, and she begrudgingly decided to end her volleyball career.

“I always said if there was a league in the U.S., I would have never stopped playing,” the former Huskies star said. “The reason I retired in the first place was, for me, the overseas experience was not what I wanted. … I felt like the volleyball piece of my life was not enough, so I wasn’t happy and retired.”

Then the funniest thing happened.

Sybeldon saw former teammates and opponents competing in Athletes Unlimited — a women’s professional indoor volleyball league — and wondered where her call was. Eventually they gave her a shot, and she found her volleyball home, closer to home.

She became one of the first 15 players who signed to return to Athletes Unlimited in March, the second season of pro women’s volleyball in the United States.

It’s changed everything for her.

“I loved how when we would stay in a hotel, it’s a group of 43 other players, it’s great, I’m an extrovert,” said Sybeldon. “So you have 43 other friends around all the time.”

The Athletes Unlimited option has given top collegiate volleyball players a choice for how to extend their careers beyond just college. AU had its inaugural draft on Friday night, where nine athletes were invited to join 44 others in the second season of the league.

For others, the Athletes Unlimited option is nice to know it’s there, but so is knowing how broad the pro volleyball landscape is.

“I think I if I was going to go play professional, I think I would want to travel,” said Washington senior Lauren Sanders, who just finished her last season with the Huskies and signed with a pro team in Peru. “It’s definitely not off the table. I got the opportunity to play in Peru, but it’s really cool.”

Sanders is one of two Huskies seniors who signed with pro teams as soon as the season ended, when Washington fell to No. 2 Texas in the Round of 16 of the NCAA tournament. Samantha Drechsel signed with a pro team in Switzerland, and Sanders knew she wanted a chance to explore international volleyball as well.

“The closer that I got to my season ending, the more I realized that I’ve played the sport for so long and I love it,” she said. “It’s opened up so many opportunities for me already that it felt silly to not even pursue talking to agents and figuring out where I can even play.”

Like Sanders, Sybeldon craved the chance to be a pro when her UW career ended. She played in Romania and Puerto Rico before being far from home began to weigh on her.

Having had the international experience already, she was ready to settle down at home, and made the heartbreaking decision to end her volleyball career.

She didn’t expect Athletes Unlimited to come around when it did.

“I assumed there would be a league eventually in the U.S., but I expected it to be too late for me,” she said. “I was really thrilled that wasn’t the case.”

When Sybeldon came home, she recalled an experience going to a Sacramento Kings NBA game and being emotional she’d never have a chance to be a pro athlete in front of friends and family.

“They were announcing players and I started to tear up,” she said. “For so long I had been so envious of those guys that got their names announced and compete with their friends there, and fans, and I used to think I wouldn’t have the chance to ever do that.”

That volleyball has gotten to the point where athletes can have agency over their choices as a pro has changed everything. Even three years ago, volleyball wasn’t like that; athletes had to choose to go overseas or end their career.

“I didn’t know if I ever would play after college because I really didn’t want to go overseas,” Sybeldon said. “Once my senior season ended, I knew I would try. … It’s nice to have that home feeling now.”