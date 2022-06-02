This was supposed to be a story about senior Steve Rosts, who will try to help the Huskies defend their national title this weekend in the Intercollegiate Rowing Association national championships.

Rosts, a Canadian who chose rowing over hockey and ascended to UW’s top boat this season, has a great story. But …

“I think you should be doing this story on Chase Barrows,” Rosts said upon introduction. “He is local, on the third varsity eight and he is the heart and soul of our team. You should talk to him.”

“Well, that’s Steve,” said UW coach Michael Callahan, upon hearing that Rosts wanted someone else to be recognized. “They are both heart-and-soul, character-of-the-team type people.”

These fifth-year seniors who took advantage of another extra year of eligibility are looking to finish with a flourish in the three-day IRA championships beginning Friday in West Windsor, N.J.

Their teammates obviously agree with their coach on what Rosts and Barrows bring to the team. Rosts was voted by teammates as a co-captain last year even though he was not on the top boat and was voted a captain again this year.

Advertising

Barrows was recently voted the team’s most inspirational rower after competing mostly on the third varsity eight boat.

The two have roomed together for five years at UW, but their paths here were quite different.

Rosts grew up in Jordan, Ontario, and dreamed as a kid of playing in the NHL. He was a good enough defenseman that in 2015 he was selected in the seventh round by the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League.

“I think I was a smart, puck-moving defenseman,” said the 6-foot-5 Rosts. “I wasn’t scoring a lot of goals and laying people out. But I was very smart on the defensive end, and every team needs a guy like that.”

Injuries and a chance to “get his education paid for” led him to choose rowing, following the path of his older siblings: Ryan rowed at Northeastern and on the Canadian National team, Mikayla rowed for Texas and Morgan rowed at Virginia and was a spare for Canada at the Olympic Games in 2021.

Rosts sometimes wondered if he made the correct decision during his freshman year at UW, “because this program really takes a lot out of you and it’s not an easy thing to be a part of, especially when you are transitioning from high school.”

Advertising

“So there were times when I was, ‘I want to go back to hockey because it is easier,'” he said.

But Rosts persevered, and has thrived on and off the water.

He has been in the key stroke position on the first varsity boat in the biggest competitions this season and is working on his master’s degree in communications, with a focus on management and leadership.

As a sophomore, Rosts became involved in the ‘Best Buddies’ mentoring program, and Rosts continues to keep in contact with his buddy even though Rosts is no longer actively in the program.

During the 2020-21 school year, Rosts served as president of student-athlete engagement for the Washington Student-Athlete Advisory Council.

And on Monday mornings, Rosts, Barrows and a couple of other teammates help Mojito restaurant in Lake City prep and serve meals at a Seattle food bank.

Advertising

“I wasn’t nearly as involved in high school as I am now and I think that’s because Washington rowing kind of brought the best out of me,” Rosts said. “It pushed me to want to be more active.”

Said Barrows: “It’s kind of weird to say you look up to your friend, but I look up to (Rosts) because he’s such a quality guy. I think everyone does.”

Barrows grew up in Snohomish, went to Archbishop Murphy High School in Everett, and rowed for the Everett Rowing Association.

He was a fan of UW rowing growing up, but he didn’t think rowing at UW was possible. Then he helped the U.S. finish second in the World Junior Championships in Lithuania in 2017 and was recruited by the Huskies.

“And when it became possible, of course there was no other option,” Barrows said.

Said Rosts: “Chase bleeds Washington rowing.”

Barrows started on the UW freshman eight and eventually worked his way up, reaching as high as the second varsity boat in a few races this year.

Sponsored

“When I came here, I expected to race in the 1V boat, and that is everyone’s goal,” Barrows said. “But I can’t say I’m disappointed with what I have done here, especially with the type of people I am rowing with and the person I am now. I will have never raced in that 1V boat in my five years, but I don’t regret a moment here. I am very proud to be part of this program.”

UW’s philosophy is that every rower on the team is vital, with those in the lower boats responsible for pushing members of the higher boats and thus elevating the whole team.

“Absolutely, he is as important as me,” Rosts said of Barrows. “We always say we want suction at the top and pushing from the bottom.”

It’s a philosophy that has helped UW win the Ten Eyck trophy — given to the team with the most points at the IRA regatta in the first, second and third varsity eight races — every season but one since 2007.

The national title goes to the team that wins the first varsity eight race. The Huskies top boat didn’t lose last year en route to the program’s 19th national title, but it has been beaten a few times this season — including twice by rival California in their past two matchups (April 23 and May 15).

Yale, which won the national title the past three times it has entered the IRA championships (2017-19, with UW second each time), will also be formidable. But the Huskies are a contender this week, if not the favorite, and they like how they are trending.

Advertising

“I think it is going to be very surprising,” said Barrows, who earned his degree in geography with a data science option. “A lot has changed in the last two weeks. You can tell in the boathouse. The whole atmosphere has shifted from, ‘What are we going to do?’ to ‘Let’s do what we need to do to win.’ You can feel it in the air.”

Rosts said he might try to make the Canadian Olympic team in 2024, but his entire focus now is on his final month of rowing at UW (the team will compete at Henley in England later this month).

“It has been a difficult season for us but the speed has gotten better and we are figuring things out,” Rosts said. “We are all really eager and excited. It’s hard not to be for the IRA race.”