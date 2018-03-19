Monday, the Huskies lost 2-0 as the 13th-ranked Sun Devils (24-4, 2-1 Pac-12) took two of three from UW (29-2, 1-2).

TEMPE, Ariz. — Washington’s No. 1 ranking didn’t do it much good in its three-game softball set against Arizona State.

The only runs came with two outs in the bottom of the first inning. A walk and a hit batter put two runners on for ASU. Freshman Danielle Gibson came through with a two-run double down the right-field line.

“I think yesterday (a 7-0 UW victory) we did not play our game,” ASU coach Trisha Ford said. “Today, we came out and played our game. I challenged them a little yesterday and this was a great opportunity for us and we cashed in.”

Left-hander G Juarez (11-1), ASU’s back-to-back Pac-12 pitcher of the week, shut down the Huskies on four hits over seven innings, with eight strikeouts. She also tossed a shutout at UW on Saturday.

Washington’s Taran Alvelo (13-1) allowed four hits in six innings and struck out six.

Trysten Melhart had two hits for UW with Taylor Van Zee and Julia DePonte getting the other hits.

GOLF

• Washington finished in a tie for eighth at the John Hayt Collegiate Invitational after its worst round in the 54-hole tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The Huskies had a 298 for an 876 total, 24 strokes behind winner Auburn. Carl Yuan closed with a 73 for a 1-over 213 total to tie for eighth, six strokes behind the winner.

• Gonzaga (306-294) and Eastern Washington (300-300) women ended a two-day match in a dead heat at Liberty Lake Golf Course, as did their top players — Gonzaga’s Nina Novilla and EWU’s Madalyn Ardueser at 144.

• Darren Black and Brad Faller from Rainier Golf & Country Club took the first-day lead by two strokes with a 63 in the Pro-Assistant Championship at Willamette Valley Country Club in Canby, Ore.

HONORS

• Seattle Pacific’s Jordan McPhee was named an honorable mention on the Division II Coaches’ All-America basketball team. McPhee averaged 13.7 points and 5.6 rebounds this season for the 23-8 Falcons. She has scored 1,120 points at SPU, good enough for 18th on the school’s career scoring list.

• Zach Wolf of Seattle University was named the pitcher of the week for the Western Athletic Conference after he recorded three saves. Over three separate appearances, he went 31/3 innings, striking out six and allowing just one hit.

• Seattle U’s Carley Nance was named the WAC softball pitcher of the week. Nance, a redshirt freshman left-hander from Maple Valley, went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in three appearances. She struck out 10 and held opponents to a .176 batting average in 131/3 innings.

• After 13 strikeouts in an eight-inning performance, Gonzaga’s Daniel Bies was named the pitcher of the week in the West Coast Conference. The junior out of Redmond High gave up just three hits and walked two in the 1-0 victory over Pepperdine. Bies now has seven or more strikeouts in four of his five starts this season.

REIGN

• National teams for Japan and Australia each selected two players from the Seattle Reign, which otherwise set its season-opening roster. Midfielder Rumi Utsugi and forward Nahomi Kawasumi were selected for the Japan team. Goalkeeper Lydia Williams and defender Steph Catley were selected by Australia.