Amirah Milloy hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning to lift No. 7 Washington to a 6-3 win over Oregon in a Pac-12 softball game Saturday in Eugene.
Sami Reynolds and Nawai Kaupe also homered for the Huskies (23-6, 1-3 Pac-12) for their first conference win.
All the scoring came off home runs. The Ducks (11-14, 0-4) forced extra innings with a solo home run by Jasmine Sievers in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The game saw a rain delay in the sixth inning that lasted 2 hours, 22 minutes.
Taran Alvelo (12-4) got the win in relief, giving up a run on two hits over the final five innings. She struck out nine and walked none.
Big day for Ohashi
UCLA’s Katelyn Ohashi, a senior from Newcastle, earned Pac-12 Specialist of the Year honors for her work on the floor exercise, where she’s earned six perfect 10s. She had one on the floor Saturday at the Pac-12 gymnastics championships in West Valley City, Utah, and finished in a three-way tie for first.
She also won the beam title (9.950).
The Bruins won the team title with a season-high 198.400. UW was sixth in the eight-team field with a 196.175.
T-birds even it up
The Seattle Thunderbirds evened their Western Hockey League playoff series 1-1 after beating the Giants in Vancouver 4-1.
Simon Kubicek and Sean Richards scored in the first period, and Andrej Kukuca added a goal in the third to make it 3-1.
Tips go up 2-0
Everett took a 2-0 lead in their WHL playoffs series against the Tri-City Americans with a 4-3 win at Angel of the Winds Arena.
Jake Christiansen, Gage Goncalves and Robbie Holmes scored in a three-goal second period. Martin Fasko-Rudas scored in the first period for the Silvertips.
More softball
• Seattle U (20-11, 2-1 WAC) split a doubleheader at Kansas City (18-12, 1-2), winning the opener (and the series) 5-3 but were denied the sweep in the finale, 7-5. Andie Larkins got the win in the opener, giving up three runs on eight hits.
Baseball
• Braiden Ward’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning lifted Washington (13-5, 4-1 Pac-12) to a 4-3 win over visiting USC. The Trojans (8-13) tied it in the eighth on Ben Ramirez’s RBI single.
• Tanner Brubaker scattered eight hits over 62/3 innings, giving up one run as UC Irvine (14-4) beat visiting Washington State (6-15) in a nonleague game 5-1.
• Utah Valley starter Paxton Schultz pitched eight scoreless innings (striking out seven and walking two) as the Wolverines (4-18, 1-1 WAC) held off a Seattle U (5-16, 1-1) rally in the ninth inning for a 4-2 win at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue.
More Gymnastics
• Seattle Pacific was sixth in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation meet at Seattle Pacific. Air Force won the team title.
Soccer
• The Tacoma Defiance (previously the Sounders 2) lost 4-0 to the Tulsa Roughnecks in their first road game this season to fall to 1-2.
Beach volleyball
• Washington improved to 6-4 with wins against Nebraska (4-1) and Cal State Bakersfield (5-0) in Long Beach, Calif. UW has its only home matches of the season Friday against Arizona.
