Gabbie Plain didn’t get hit much in the first inning on Friday.

Instead, she did the hitting … though the batter’s box may be to blame.

After surrendering a leadoff double to Oklahoma second baseman Tiare Jennings in the opening frame of an eventual 4-2 loss, Plain — Washington’s unquestioned ace, who entered the super regionals with a 32-3 record and a 1.23 ERA — hit three separate Sooners, the last of which forced in the first run of the game. With the bases loaded and two outs, an inside pitch clattered off the protective elbow guard of shortstop Grace Lyons — who made little attempt to dodge the 0-2 offering. Husky head coach Heather Tarr made a beeline for home plate umpire Cam Ellison, evidently unhappy with the proximity of the batter’s box to the plate.

Beyond the aesthetics of Plain hitting just 10 total batters in 227.1 innings this season, Tarr had a compelling case. After all, ESPN2 provided side-by-side photos of the Oklahoma batter’s boxes both in last weekend’s regional series as well as on Friday — with the latter chalk positioned noticeably closer to the plate.

“Before the game I noticed the batter’s box is drawn pretty close to home plate, so I asked to have it re-looked at,” Tarr said during an ESPN2 interview in the fourth inning. “He looked at it, but I just think it’s too close.”

After being pressed further, she added: “I can measure it. It’s not (the required) six inches (from the plate). But that’s beside the point. We’ve got to compete and play the game, and we’re doing that. It’s a great ball game.”

Unfortunately, the Huskies didn’t do enough hitting of their own. Junior left fielder Sami Reynolds did get UW on the board to lead off the second inning, sending a solo shot over the center field wall. Sophomore first baseman Kelley Lynch also added a solo homer with one out in the seventh to narrow the UW deficit to 4-2.

And following Lynch’s liner over the left field wall, the Huskies had an opportunity to take a late lead. Taryn Atlee reached on an error, and a Sarah Willis single put runners on first and second base with still one out. But sophomore center fielder Jadelyn Allchin proceeded to shoot a hard grounder to second, and after Willis was forced out, the Sooners failed to get Allchin at first to complete the double play.

The Huskies made the questionable decision to simultaneously send Atlee home, and an accurate throw from OU first baseman Taylon Snow to catcher Kinzie Hansen cut Atlee down at the plate to dramatically end the game — leaving leadoff hitter Sis Bates stranded in the on-deck circle.

Bates, by the way, went 2-3 with a pair of singles on Friday — passing Sara Pickering to claim UW’s all-time hits crown with 319 career hits in the process.

Of course, Washington had other opportunities as well. After Allchin and Bates both singled in the third, a Baylee Klingler pop out and Morganne Flores fly out to the warning track stranded both runners and squashed a significant threat.

In a surprise start for the Sooners, freshman pitcher Nicole May held the Huskies to seven hits and two runs, while striking out four, in seven strong innings.

And though Oklahoma’s mighty offense did its part, the Huskies also helped. Sooners All-American Jocelyn Alo, who entered the game with a nation’s best 28 homers, took Plain out to left field with a solo shot in the third inning. And after Alo walked in the fifth, Kinzie Hansen’s single snuck under the glove of center fielder Allchin — who struggled through a forgettable Friday — and dribbled to the wall, allowing both Alo and Hansen to come around to score.

In all, Plain limited an unprecedented Oklahoma offense — which averaged an astronomical 11.52 runs and 2.84 home runs this season — to a total of five hits and three earned runs. But an admirable effort wasn’t enough.

UW will attempt to extend its season in the second of a best-of-three series at noon on Saturday, in the first super regional ever broadcast nationally on ABC.