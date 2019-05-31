Washington’s second-ranked men’s rowing team won all four of its heats Friday morning on the first day of the 117th Intercollegiate Rowing Association national championships at Lake Natoma in Gold River, Calif.

With its four wire-to-wire victories, the Huskies earned a direct berth into the A/B semifinal in each of the four race categories: the first-, second- and third-varsity eights and the varsity four.

Meanwhile in Indianapolis, the top-ranked Washington’s women’s rowing team advanced to the A/B semifinals in all three events on the first day of the NCAA Rowing Championships. The Huskies finished second in their varsity-eight heat and took the top spot in their other two: the second-varsity eight and the varsity four.

Seattle Pacific’s two crews — varsity eight and varsity four — each raced to second-place heat finishes in Indianapolis and will race again Saturday. Western Washington won its varsity-eight heat and earned automatic entry into Sunday’s grand final.

Women’s pro soccer

Reign FC signed defender Stephanie Cox as a replacement for the players called up to the national team. Cox, 33, made 49 appearances for Reign FC between 2013 and 2015. She was a member of the inaugural 2013 side and was a key part of the defense that helped the club repeat as NWSL Shield winners in 2014 and 2015.

Men’s pro soccer

Tacoma Defiance signed defender Everardo Rubio. The 22-year-old has played the past four seasons with Murciélagos FC in Mexico.