The Washington softball team had to wait more than two extra hours to get its postseason started Friday night, but when the game finally began, the Huskies were more than ready.

Lindsay Lopez took a shutout into the sixth inning, Baylee Klingler and Jadelyn Allchin homered, and the Huskies took advantage of several Northern Colorado State miscues in a 10-2 six-inning win in their regional opener at Husky Softball Stadium.

Washington was scheduled to begin its game at 6 p.m., but it took McNeese State four hours and 13 minutes to pull out a 5-4 win in 13 innings over Minnesota, pushing the Huskies’ game to 8:23.

No one seemed to leave and the Huskies, the No. 7 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, rewarded their fans with a lopsided win.

Washington (39-12) will play a rematch against McNeese State (45-15) at 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU. It defeated Washington 3-2 on Feb. 20 in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the home of McNeese State.

The stakes will be much bigger Saturday, with the winner advancing to Sunday’s regional finals and needing to win just once out of two possible games.

Northern Colorado (26-22) had the first threat of the game, putting runners on first and second with one out in the top of the second inning. But UW second baseman Baylee Klinger extinguished the threat, catching a line drive, then throwing to second to beat the runner diving back to the base.

Washington took the lead with a run in the bottom of the third inning, but it could easily have been more. Brooklyn Carter led off with an infield single, stole second and then scored on Klinger’s double over the center fielder’s head.

But Klingler was thrown out trying to steal third base, and that became more painful when Sami Reynolds hit a one-out triple. The Huskies could not bring Reynolds home, wasting a great opportunity.

UW got some help in both halves of the fourth inning. Northern Colorado appeared to put runners on first and second base with one out in the fourth inning, but Alyssa Wenzel was ruled to have left first base early on Amailee Morales’ apparent base hit.

That negated Morales’ hit, and she struck out to end the inning.

The Husky offense then got some help. Rylee Holtorf’s line drive with one out could not be handled by Bears third baseman Alison Steinker and the ball trickled down the left-field line.

Kinsey Fiedler scored all the way from first base on the error and Holtorf took third base on the throw home that was too late to get Fiedler.

Sidney Stewart’s sacrifice fly to left field scored Holtorf. Without the error, it would have been the third out. The Huskies made that error more painful when Carter had another infield hit and Klingler followed with a two-run homer to center field.

The four unearned runs in the inning gave UW a 5-0 lead and the outcome was not in question after that.

Allchin homered to center field leading off the bottom of the fifth to give UW a 6-0 lead. That extra run became a bigger deal when Northern Colorado finally broke through against Lopez and scored two runs in the sixth.

UW scored five more unearned runs in the seventh inning as the Bears made two more errors, giving them four for the game.

Holtorf’s single gave UW an eight-run lead, ending the game on the run rule.

Northern Colorado will try to stay alive when it plays Minnesota on Saturday in a loser-out game scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.

McNeese State wins 5-4 thriller in 13 innings

After five extra innings with neither team scoring, McNeese State broke through with a pair of runs in the top of the 13th inning, then held on to beat Minnesota.

The Cowgirls got a one-out double Emily Phillips. She scored on a double by Mariana Torres, who then scored on Rylie Bouvier’s single.

Minnesota (38-13) made it interesting in the bottom of the 13th, getting a leadoff homer from Natalie DenHartog and then getting runners on first and second before McNeese pitcher Whitney Tate got Breezy Burnett to fly out for the final out of the game.

For Minnesota, which finished third in the Big Ten, to now win the regional, it will now have to win four straight games — two Saturday and two Sunday.