Adrian Beltre made a surprise appearance earlier this month at T-Mobile Park to join the ceremony for Felix Hernandez’s induction into the Mariners Hall of Fame.

Beltre’s son is coming back to Seattle too.

Adrian Beltre Jr. has made a verbal commitment to play baseball at the University of Washington.

Listed as a 5-foot-11, 175-pound middle infielder and pitcher, the younger Beltre is entering his senior year at Maranatha High School in Pasadena, California. He goes by the nickname A.J.

Beltre Jr. was in Seattle last month to play in the USA Baseball High School All-American Game as part of the MLB All-Star Weekend festivities at T-Mobile Park.

He said growing up around the big leagues with his father was a great experience.

“It just really drove my love for the game,” he recently told mlb.com. “I always loved baseball, but being around big leaguers every day was something really special for me — something I really miss. But it was awesome for me as a kid and really fueled my love for the game.

“I feel like being the son of a big leaguer, seeing where they got to, what they were able to do, playing the game they love and getting paid for it, that’s always been a dream of mine. Baseball has just always been my life and something I really love.”

Adrian Beltre retired in 2018 after 21 seasons in the majors, including five years as the Mariners third baseman from 2005-09.

He hit .286 with 3,166 hits and 477 home runs, and he was inducted into the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame in 2021.

He will appear on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the first time in January.