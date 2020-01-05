STANFORD, Calif. – Once Kiana Williams and Stanford found a rhythm after halftime and began taking better care of the ball, the Washington women’s basketball team could no longer keep up.

Williams keyed a decisive stretch late in the third quarter with three quick baskets to finish with 20 points and nine assists, leading No. 5 Stanford to a 77-56 victory over the Huskies on Sunday.

UW (10-4 overall, 2-1 Pac-12) was tied with the Cardinal at halftime before being outscored 45-24 in the second half.

The Huskies opened conference play with three road games and won the first two, over California on Friday and over Washington State on Dec. 29.

“We believe that we can play on the road,” UW coach Jody Wynn said. “Starting off three games on the road and going away with two wins, if you had told me that in October, I would have said ‘I’ll take it.’ ”

The Huskies are off until they host Washington State on Saturday.

Advertising

Amber Melgoza led UW with 17 points on 7-for-15 shooting but made a game-high five turnovers.

Quay Miller, a freshman from Kentridge High in Kent, and Darcy Rees added 12 points each for the Huskies. UW outscored Stanford (13-1, 2-0) by three points during the 22 minutes Miller was on the court.

The Cardinal scored the first nine points of the game, but the Huskies fought back and led by two points midway through the second quarter.

Stanford started the third quarter with an 8-1 run and a burst by Williams gave it a 57-47 lead after three quarters.

“The key for us today was Kiana. She attacked the basket, hit shots, made some great defensive plays for us,” Cardinal coach Tara VanDerveer said. “Basically played the whole game and did a really good job for us being aggressive.”

Williams made 8 of 12 shots from the field.

Hannah Jump scored 17 points for Stanford. Lexie Hull, a former standout at Central Valley High in Spokane Valley, added nine points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

Advertising

“I’m proud of how we came out in the second half,” Williams said. “We were a completely different team.”

Stanford had the advantage in several key categories.

The Cardinal shot 52.5% from the field, including 50% (10 of 20) from three-point range. UW shot 36.2% from the field and was 8 for 23 (34.8%) on three-pointers.

Stanford had a 38-29 rebounding advantage. The Cardinal scored 30 points off 19 turnovers by the Huskies, compared with UW’s 11 points off Stanford’s 17 turnovers.