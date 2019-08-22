Twenty current and former UW rowers will compete in the World Rowing Championships, which start Sunday on the Danube River in Linz-Ottensheim, Austria.

The 20 rowers will represent nine nations and will compete for spots in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

UW women’s coach Yasmin Farooq will be coaching the U.S. women’s pair.

Also competing: Ezra Carlson, Conlin McCabe and Michiel Mantel (men’s pairs); Viktor Pivac (men’s four); Ben Davison, Will Crothers, Jacob Dawson, Simon Van Dorp, Bram Schwarz (men’s eight); Megan Kalmoe, Calina Schanze, Tabea Schendekehl (women’s pair), Dimitra Tsamopoulou (women’s double sculls), Valentina Iseppi, Phoebe Spoors (women’s four), Chiara Ondoli, Kirstyn Goodger (women’s quad sculls), Katelin Guregian, Fiona Gammond (women’s eight), Danielle Hansen (mixed four).

Golf

• Four players shot 2-under-par 70 to earn co-medalist honors at U.S. Mid-Amateur Sectional qualifying held at Suncadia Resort in Cle Elum. Kevin Carrigan of Victoria, B.C., Erik Hanson of Kirkland, Jacob Koppenberg of Bellingham and Luke Bakke of Seattle earned the four available spots to the championship in Parker, Colo., Sept. 14-19.

Volleyball

• Western Washington and Central Washington were both picked at No. 1 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference preseason poll. Seattle Pacific was picked to finish sixth.