SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah women’s basketball team pulled away in the fourth quarter Friday night for a 71-66 victory over Washington.

The Huskies (5-10, 0-7 Pac-12) led 60-58 when T.T. Watkins hit a layup with 7:33 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Utes (12-7, 3-4) tied it on Brynna Maxwell’s jumper, and Dasia Young made a layup and free throw and Utah never trailed again.

Missy Peterson made a three-pointer to cut UW’s deficit to 67-66 with 1:39 left, but the Huskies wouldn’t score again.

Peterson scored 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting, including 3 for 5 from three-point range, to lead the Huskies. Lauren Schwartz had 15 points. Haley Van Dyke contributed eight points, eight rebounds and four steals. Nancy Mulkey had nine points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

Peyton McFarland led Utah with 17 points and five rebounds.

The Utes, who shot 45% from the field, jumped out to a 22-15 lead after the first quarter.

Advertising

In the second quarter, Washington went on a six-point run to bring the game within one point. Going into halftime, the Utes had a four-point lead over the Huskies, 36-32.

The game was back-and-forth from there, with Utah leading 53-51 after three quarters.

The Husky defense held Utah to 25% shooting on three-pointers, well below their average (36.3%) during conference play.

The Huskies next face Colorado in Boulder on Sunday.

Cougars win

Charlisse Leger-Walker scored a career-high 30 points as the Washington State women beat Colorado in Boulder, 63-56.

Leger-Walker was 9 of 18 from the field and hit all four of her three-point shots.

Former Kentridge standout Quay Miller led the Buffaloes (14-6, 3-6 Pac-12) with 14 points off the bench, hitting 10 of 11 free throws.

WSU (14-6, 6-3) went on a 21-8 run in the second half to take the lead for good. Colorado got within two late in the fourth quarter.