Seattle U took host No. 7 Stanford to a shootout before falling in the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Sunday night.

The No. 16 Redhawks (15-4-4) tied the score on a goal by Noe Meza in the 75th minute. Stanford got on the board with a goal in the 61st minute by Tanner Beason.

Stanford (14-2-3) won the shootout 2-1 and snapped the Redhawks’ 15-match unbeaten streak, which was the second longest active streak in Division I. Stanford will play Virginia Tech, which beat New Hampshire 4-1 in the Sweet 16.

WSU soccer in Elite Eight

The Washington State women’s soccer team advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament for the first time after a 3-0 win against West Virginia (12-8-2).

Morgan Weaver scored twice for WSU (15-6-1), and Makamae Gomera-Stevens also scored.

The Cougars will play at No. 2 seed South Carolina on Friday.

volleyball

• Kara Bajema had another big match, getting 22 kills as No. 10 Washington won its seventh consecutive match, beating Arizona State in Tempe, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-19.

It’s the second match on this trip that Bajema has had 22 kills. She hit .413 and had 11 digs for UW (23-5, 14-4 Pac-12). Ella May Powell tied her season high with 52 assists.

The Huskies are two games back of Stanford, which clinched at least a share of the Pac-12 title Sunday. UW is assured of no worse than a tie for second.

• No. 22 Washington State was swept on its trip to the desert as Arizona (15-15, 5-13 Pac-12) handled the Cougars 25-22, 20-25, 25-15, 25-23. Pia Timmer led WSU (22-8, 11-7) with 17 kills and eight digs, and Hannah Pukis had 34 assists and 15 digs. Paige Whipple had 29 kills for the Wildcats.

Hockey

• Bryce Kindopp’s second goal, coming in overtime, lifted the Everett Silvertips to a 4-3 win against the visiting Tri-City Americans. Wyatte Wylie also scored twice for Everett.