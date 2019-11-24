Seattle U took host No. 7 Stanford to a shootout before falling in the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Sunday night.
The No. 16 Redhawks (15-4-4) tied the score on a goal by Noe Meza in the 75th minute. Stanford got on the board with a goal in the 61st minute by Tanner Beason.
Stanford (14-2-3) won the shootout 2-1 and snapped the Redhawks’ 15-match unbeaten streak, which was the second longest active streak in Division I. Stanford will play Virginia Tech, which beat New Hampshire 4-1 in the Sweet 16.
WSU soccer in Elite Eight
The Washington State women’s soccer team advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament for the first time after a 3-0 win against West Virginia (12-8-2).
Morgan Weaver scored twice for WSU (15-6-1), and Makamae Gomera-Stevens also scored.
The Cougars will play at No. 2 seed South Carolina on Friday.
volleyball
• Kara Bajema had another big match, getting 22 kills as No. 10 Washington won its seventh consecutive match, beating Arizona State in Tempe, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-19.
It’s the second match on this trip that Bajema has had 22 kills. She hit .413 and had 11 digs for UW (23-5, 14-4 Pac-12). Ella May Powell tied her season high with 52 assists.
The Huskies are two games back of Stanford, which clinched at least a share of the Pac-12 title Sunday. UW is assured of no worse than a tie for second.
• No. 22 Washington State was swept on its trip to the desert as Arizona (15-15, 5-13 Pac-12) handled the Cougars 25-22, 20-25, 25-15, 25-23. Pia Timmer led WSU (22-8, 11-7) with 17 kills and eight digs, and Hannah Pukis had 34 assists and 15 digs. Paige Whipple had 29 kills for the Wildcats.
Hockey
• Bryce Kindopp’s second goal, coming in overtime, lifted the Everett Silvertips to a 4-3 win against the visiting Tri-City Americans. Wyatte Wylie also scored twice for Everett.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.