Kara Bajema had another big match, getting 22 kills as No. 10 Washington won its seventh consecutive match, beating Arizona State in Tempe, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-19.

It’s the second match on this road trip that Bajema has had 22 kills. She hit .413 and had 11 digs for UW (23-5, 14-4 Pac-12). Ella May Powell tied her season high with 52 assists.

The Huskies are two games back of Stanford, which clinched at least a share of the Pac-12 title Sunday. UW is assured of no worse than a tie for second.

“Beat a really good team,” UW coach Keegan Cook said. “They made us earn points and they played extremely clean. They showed a lot of composure and sure looked like a tournament team to me. We did enough in sets two through four to get back to our standard of play.”

Andrea Mitrovic had 15 kills for ASU (16-13, 8-10).

UW wraps up the regular season this week with home matches against California and Washington State.

WSU soccer in Elite Eight

The Washington State women’s soccer team advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament for the first time after a 3-0 win against West Virginia (12-8-2).

Morgan Weaver scored twice for WSU (15-6-1), and Makamae Gomera-Stevens also scored.

The Cougars will play at No. 2 seed South Carolina on Friday.

More volleyball

• No. 22 Washington State was swept on its road trip to the desert as Arizona (15-15, 5-13 Pac-12) handled the Cougars 25-22, 20-25, 25-15, 25-23. Pia Timmer led WSU (22-8, 11-7) with 17 kills and eight digs, and Hannah Pukis had 34 assists and 15 digs. Paige Whipple had 29 kills for the Wildcats.

Hockey

• Bryce Kindopp’s second goal, coming in overtime, lifted the Everett Silvertips to a 4-3 win against the visiting Tri-City Americans. Wyatte Wylie also scored twice for Everett.