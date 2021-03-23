Washington senior Noah Woolsey recorded his highest finish of the season Tuesday as he was runner-up at the Duck Invitational at the Eugene Country Club.
Washington finished fourth overall with a 24-over 876 (289-294-293) for its second-straight top five showing of the season.
Woolsey finished with a final score of 4-under 209 (69-71-69) for his best effort this season. It is the sixth career top-five finish and seventh career top 10 finish.
Henry Lee also recorded his best finish of the season with a 3-over 216 to tie for sixth.
Oregon State won the event at 8-over 860, four strokes ahead of Oregon.
Seattle U was 11th (+62, 914) and Gonzaga was 13th (+65, 917). SU’s Nathan Cogswell tied for 47th (+15, 228) and Gonzaga’s Jace Minni was 39th (+13, 226).
Men’s soccer
• UW’s Dylan Teves was selected the Pac-12 player of the week after scoring the game-winner against No. 2 Stanford.
This is the first Pac-12 honor for Teves and third of the season for the Huskies, joining Nick Scardina and Charlie Ostrem.
Baseball
• Washington State opened a two-game set in Las Vegas with a 10-5 victory over UNLV.
The Cougars improved to 12-4 for the first time since 2008 and received two hits and three RBI from catcher Jake Meyer, who hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the fourth inning. Kyle Manzardo extended his on-base streak to 41 games, second-longest in WSU history, trailing only Brady Everett’s record of 42 set in 2005.
Other golf
• The team led of Bryce Fisher and David Brown of Arrowhead GC (Molalla, Ore.) won the PNW Pro-Assistant Championship at Willamette Valley CC in Canby, Ore., with a 15-under 129.
The team won in a four-hole playoff over Mitch Runge and Shane Prante of The Home Course (DuPont).
