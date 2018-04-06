There is a new look at inside linebacker for the Washington Huskies this year.

Yes, there are a lot of moving parts at the position, notably with the graduation of Keishawn Bierria, Azeem Victor and Sean Constantine. To boost their dwindling depth inside, UW coaches asked Tevis Bartlett to switch from outside linebacker to the weakside position.

There is one other new look, in particular, that is striking this spring: Ben Burr-Kirven cut his hair.

The long, blond locks that flowed out of the back of Burr-Kirven’s helmet the past two seasons are gone, unceremoniously chopped off and swept away one day this winter. He said he looked into donating his hair to a Locks of Love-type charity, but his hair didn’t meet the specific requirements.

So, he said, “I just let the haircutter sweep it up.”

As a junior, Burr-Kirven led the Huskies with 84 tackles last season, earning second-team All-Pac-12 recognition (in addition to first-team all-academic honors for the second consecutive year). After shedding all that hair, he said one of his top goals this spring is to better shed the blocks of offensive linemen.

By all accounts, Burr-Kirven should again be one of the Huskies’ most reliable defenders, and he says his former roommate, Bartlett, should be as well this fall.

“This is probably the biggest changeover we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Burr-Kirven said. “Obviously, we graduated three guys and we’ve got Tevis coming in. It’s a big change.

“But a guy like Tevis, he’s been here for four years with me and he understands the defense so well that I think the switch has been smooth so far. He’s asking the right questions, he’s working hard and he’s in the film room probably more than anyone else right now. So I think it’s going to work out well.”

For Burr-Kirven and Bartlett, two established seniors, filling Bierria’s leadership responsibilities are a priority.

“I don’t think you can replace a guy like Keishawn. He was the heartbeat of our team, the emotional leader,” Bartlett said. “He always gave the pregame speech and all that type of stuff, and he was great at it. We’re going to miss him for sure. I think it’s something where we all have to step up. It’s not going to be that one guy that replaces that. We all have to take part in that.”

The Huskies have just five inside linebackers available this spring: Burr-Kirven and Bartlett, the two projected starters, plus junior Kyler Manu and senior walk-ons Jake Wambaugh and Matt Preston.

“Those guys are taking a lot of snaps, so we’ve got to be smart with all that,” linebackers coach Bob Gregory said. “But they’re doing a great job out there. They’re getting a lot of reps.”

Junior Brandon Wellington is out this spring as he continues to recover from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee from late last season, and coaches are being cautious with junior DJ Beavers after he missed most of last season with a foot injury.

NOTES

• UW coach Chris Petersen said Trey Adams, the Huskies’ All-Pac-12 left tackle, is on track in his recovery from a torn ACL last October. “Trey may be ready to go for the first game (against Auburn); he may not be. We’ll just see,” Petersen said. “It’s just one of those things. It’s the type of injury that is nine to 12 months to 14 months. But everybody’s feeling good. He’s right where he needs to be. That’s to be determined when you start getting in there for real and get some live reps, so we won’t know that until down the road.”

• On the very first throw of the first 11-on-11 team period, junior safety Taylor Rapp had the highlight in practice Friday when he broke from the middle of the field and made a leaping, diving interception of a Jake Browning deep ball near the left sideline. Rapp then punted the ball sky-high in celebration.

• Junior outside linebacker Benning Potoa’e had a touch sack of Browning to end that first series for the No. 1 offense. The dominant pass rush from the defensive front has been the one constant so far in spring. “I think the pass rush, when we bring extra rushers, is pretty good right now,” said Petersen. “Part of it is assignment issues. And when you play for real — I think sometimes defenses can fall into a false sense of security in spring ball. You blitz a lot. You’re going to have assignment errors (by the offensive line). Well, usually when you play for real out there on Saturday the other team has things pretty well cleaned up. So you’ve got to win some one-on-one battles in a hurry. So, right now the pass rush looks pretty good because there’s a lot of different stuff coming at our offense. … Wait until our offense gets some things dialed up and tightened in.”