The first Pac-12 North Invitational got a full dose of Pacific Northwest weather Saturday at Alki Beach, but the Huskies beach volleyball team weathered the conditions to earn a big win over 13th-ranked California, followed by a loss to fourth-ranked USC.

The five-team event features the Huskies, Bears, Trojans, as well as Oregon and Stanford, whom the Huskies will face Sunday. It’s the first trip to Seattle for the USC, Cal and Stanford beach programs.

Cal had won 5-0 over the Huskies on March 24, but UW won the top three matches Saturday to come out on top, 3-2. Courtney Schwan and Destiny Julye finished off a three-set win with the match on the line.

Schwan and Julye also had a three-set win against USC in Washington’s second match, but the defending NCAA-champion Trojans won the remainder of the matches for a 4-1 victory.

Sounders 2 triumphs

TACOMA —- Sounders FC 2 earned its second victory of the season at rainy Cheney Stadium, winning 3-2 against USL Western Conference foe Rio Grande Valley FC.

Azriel Gonzalez’s first professional goal was the match winner for S2 (2-4-0, 6 points).

Felix Chenkam scored his second and third goals of the season, including one in the first minute off a cross from Ray Saari. Chenkam netted his second goal in the 67th minute off a feed from Rodrigue Ele.

Rainouts

Both the top-ranked Washington softball team and the UW baseball team were rained out at home Saturday. They have scheduled doubleheaders for Sunday, each beginning at 10 a.m.

Football

The offense came alive early while the defense had the better run of play late to highlight Washington State football’s second scrimmage of the spring at Martin Stadium.

After the defense gained a stop on the opening drive, the offense found its groove as Trey Tinsley connected with Tay Martin on a 10-yard scoring strike, the first of nine touchdown passes on the day for the Cougars. Tinsley followed that up with another 10-yard scoring pass, this time to Jamire Calvin. It was Anthony Gordon’s turn next as he completed scoring passes of 20, 9 and 4 yards.

After a slow start, the Cougar defense found its groove, posting double-digit sacks for the second straight scrimmage. Defensive lineman Nick Begg had four sacks.

Baseball

Dalton Hurd went 3 for 5 with a grand slam and five RBI and Sean Sutton hit a three-run homer as Seattle University blitzed Alcorn State 13-6 at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue. Playing through rain the entire way, the Redhawks (22-10) collected just five hits, but also took advantage of 14 walks by the Braves (8-26) pitching staff.

• JJ Hancock’s 10th-inning walkoff RBI single gave Washington State a 4-3 win in game two of a doubleheader with California at Bailey-Brayton Field. The Golden Bears (21-12, 7-8 Pac-12) took the first game 6-3 over the Cougars (10-19, 5-10).

Women’s rowing

The Seattle Pacific women’s varsity eight beat Western Washington to claim second place behind top-ranked Central Oklahoma, which won all three races at the Falcon Regatta on the Lake Washington Ship Canal.

UCO went wire-to-wire to win the featured race of eight-oared varsity crews. The Bronchos posted a speedy time of 6:30.3 over the 2,000-meter course that started on Lane Union. The boats raced westbound, traveling under the Fremont Bridge at the midway point before finishing on the north side of the SPU campus.

The Falcons broke free from Western at the 500-meter mark and finished with an open-water advantage with a second-place time of 6:42.0. The Vikings’ time was 6:47.3.

• Washington State’s varsity eight placed sixth as two-day Clemson Invitational finished in South Carolina.

Women’s tennis

Washington (14-10, 4-5 Pac-12) lost 4-2 to Stanford (14-3, 8-0) at the Nordstrom Tennis Center. Miki Kobayashi and Vanessa Wong won their singles matches for the Huskies.