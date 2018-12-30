AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Daniel Utomi had 22 points and six rebounds and Akron defeated Division III Carnegie Mellon 82-55 on Sunday.

Utomi made 5 of 9 3-point tries. Jimond Ivey had 11 points and seven assists for the Zips (8-5). Channel Banks scored 13 points and Tyler Cheese added 12 for Akron, which shot 49 percent and made 11 of 30 from the arc.

Cooper Williams led the Tartans with 12 points and Trent Suddeth had a team-high six rebounds.

Akron led 43-27 at halftime and the Zips’ biggest lead was 72-42 with about eight minutes left in the game.

The Zips committed only seven turnovers and forced 17 by the Tartans, which led to 24 Akron points. Akron made just 9 of 19 free throws.