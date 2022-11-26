SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabe Madsen scored 15 points and led five teammates into double-figure scoring as Utah cruised past St. Thomas-Minnesota, 95-66 on Saturday night.

The Utes took a 12-point lead at the break, then out-scored the Tommies 59-42 over the final 20 minutes as 12 of the 14 players who saw action for Utah scored by shooting 59% from the field (36 of 61), including 10 of 16 from beyond the arc.

Branden Carlson and Marco Anthony scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the Utes (5-2). Lazar Stefanovic scored 12 points off the bench and Rollie Worster added 10 points and seven assists.

Will Engels led St. Thomas (5-3) with 16 points. Andrew Rohde added 14 points and Ben Nau contributed 13 points off the bench. The Tommies shot 23 of 56 from the field (41.1%) and 8 of 23 from distance.

Utah opens Pac-12 play at home against No. 14 Arizona Thursday.

