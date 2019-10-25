SALT LAKE CITY – The first set saw No. 9 Huskies play at their best Friday night. From there it was all No. 18 Utah.

Washington (15-4, 6-3 Pac-12) could get nothing going in sets two, three and four and had its five-match winning streak snapped at the Huntsman Center, 19-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-10.

The Huskies could do nothing to slow down Utah’s offense after the first set. Utah hit .444 in the second set, .485 in the third set and .591 in the fourth set to wind up at .414 for the match. Washington finished hitting .220, higher than several wins this season, but the inability to extend rallies was the story.

Kara Bajema had 13 kills and Samantha Drechsel had 10. Avie Niece was the only Husky hitter above .200 as she hit .667 with eight kills on 12 swings without an error. Lauren Sanders also had seven kills.

Washington got aced six times, and served only one, as Utah (14-6, 6-3) dominated the serve-and-pass game. The Huskies had seven blocks compared to four for the Utes but Utah had a huge edge in digs, 53 to 35, as Utah won point after point in serve-receive on its first attacks. Washington plays at Colorado on Sunday.

Hockey

• Simon Kubicek scored the game-winning goal in a shootout to give the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds a 5-4 win over the Red Deer Rebels.

• Jackson Berezowski scored the game winner in the second period as the visiting Everett Silvertips beat the Vancouver Giants 3-2.

Men’s soccer

• Noe Meza and Hal Uderitz scored as Seattle U beat visiting Air Force 2-1. The Redhawks (9-3-3, 6-0-1) are unbeaten in their last eight matches.

Women’s basketball

Washington’s Amber Melgoza and former Husky Aari McDonald, now at Arizona, are among the candidates being considered for the Ann Meyers Drysdale (top shooting guard) award.

Washington State’s Borislava Hristova is among the candidates for the Cheryl Miller (top small forward) award.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced this week 20 candidates for each of the five positional awards.