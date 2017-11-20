SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah ski officials kick off the new season energized by the possibility of another Winter Olympics bid and buoyed by two straight seasons of record visitation.

But there’s also concern that publicity surrounding the state’s strict new DUI law that goes into effect at the end of 2018 may keep skiers and snowboarders away by adding to the long-held stigma that visitors can’t have fun in Utah. State lawmakers this voted to lower Utah’s blood alcohol limit for most drivers.

Spokeswomen for Deer Valley and Park City Mountain ski resorts say they’ll remind visitors they can come for vacations without driving themselves, thanks to town shuttles, car services from the hotels and the resorts’ relatively close proximity to the Salt Lake City International Airport, which is about 30 miles away.