RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Tyson Smith had 21 points, Terry Winn III scored 20 points and UT Rio Grande Valley rallied to beat Cal Baptist 81-74 on Saturday night to win its Western Athletic Conference opener.
UT Rio Grande Valley (9-8, 1-0) outscored the Lancers 21-7 in the final five minutes. Smith scored seven points and Jordan Jackson had six of his eight points during the stretch. Smith’s 3-pointer gave the Vaqueros a 72-70 lead with 1:52 remaining.
Javon Levi and Greg Bowie II added 10 points apiece for UTRGV.
Milan Acquaah scored 20 points to lead Cal Baptist (9-6, 1-1), which committed 17 turnovers and had its five-game win streak snapped. The Lancers missed six field goals and had three turnovers in the last five minutes.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Instant analysis: Three impressions from the Seahawks' playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys
- Welcome to Seahawks Twitter, a wild, weird world full of snark — and Russell Wilson's favorite videos
- The Huskies know their offense needs to be fixed — but how do they get there?
- Losing Sebastian Janikowski to injury in first half vs. Cowboys affected Seahawks' game plan in second
- Seahawks GameCenter: Live updates, how to watch, stream, listen to NFC wild-card game vs. Cowboys
It was the first meeting between the schools.