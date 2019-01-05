RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Tyson Smith had 21 points, Terry Winn III scored 20 points and UT Rio Grande Valley rallied to beat Cal Baptist 81-74 on Saturday night to win its Western Athletic Conference opener.

UT Rio Grande Valley (9-8, 1-0) outscored the Lancers 21-7 in the final five minutes. Smith scored seven points and Jordan Jackson had six of his eight points during the stretch. Smith’s 3-pointer gave the Vaqueros a 72-70 lead with 1:52 remaining.

Javon Levi and Greg Bowie II added 10 points apiece for UTRGV.

Milan Acquaah scored 20 points to lead Cal Baptist (9-6, 1-1), which committed 17 turnovers and had its five-game win streak snapped. The Lancers missed six field goals and had three turnovers in the last five minutes.

It was the first meeting between the schools.