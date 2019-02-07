PHOENIX (AP) — Tyson Smith scored 21 points, Terry Winn III added 15 and UT Rio Grande Valley held on to beat Grand Canyon 72-69 on Thursday night.

The Antelopes entered the night a share of first place with New Mexico State.

Jordan Jackson made 1-of-2 foul shots with 59 seconds left to give the Vaqueros (13-12, 5-4 Western Athletic Conference) a 67-64 lead. Carlos Johnson knotted it 14 seconds later with a 3-point play. Winn made a layup with 30 seconds left, and, after a GCU turnover, Smith added a pair of free throws to make it a four-point contest with 17 seconds to go

Damari Milstead reduced the deficit to 71-69 before the Antelopes immediately fouled Jackson to force him to the free throw line. Again he made 1 of 2 and the Lopes got the ball to Milstead who missed a 3 attempt as time expired.

Javon Levi scored 12 for UTRGV which had a 42-34 scoring advantage on the interior.

Milstead led GCU (14-8, 7-2) with 14 points, Carlos Johnson 13 and Michael Finke 10.