LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California quarterback Jack Sears has entered the transfer portal after failing to win the starting job in a four-man competition.

Sears, a redshirt sophomore, announced his plans in a statement he posted to Twitter on Tuesday. Sears’ decision came less than one week after coach Clay Helton announced sophomore J.T. Daniels would start for the second straight season.

The Trojans held an open audition among all four scholarship quarterbacks during spring practice and training camp as part of their transition to the Air Raid spread offense. Freshman Kedon Slovis was named the backup, with redshirt junior Matt Fink third on the depth chart and Sears fourth.

Sears plans to remain at USC for the fall semester to complete his undergraduate degree, which would allow him to be immediately eligible to play next season without having to sit out. He doesn’t plan to be part of the football team this fall, but Sears wrote in his statement that he informed Helton he would be available if needed.

Sears made one start at a redshirt freshman, completing 20 of 28 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-35 loss against Arizona State after Daniels sustained a concussion the previous week at Utah.

A four-star recruit from San Clemente, California, where he succeeded New York Jets quarterback and former USC star Sam Darnold as the starter in high school, Sears was originally committed to Duke before enrolling early for the Trojans.

