U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor is pregnant and won’t compete this season, though she intends to return in a year and prepare for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Meyers Taylor and her husband, fellow U.S. bobsledder Nic Taylor, announced Wednesday they are expecting their first child in March.

Meyers Taylor is a three-time Olympic medalist, winning the silver medal as a driver at both the 2014 Sochi Games and the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. She also was a brakeman in the sled piloted by Erin Pac that won bronze at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Meyers Taylor has won 17 World Cup races in her career, with at least one win in each of the last six seasons. She’s claimed medals in 21 of the 24 World Cup events held over the last three seasons.

She’s also a two-time world champion, six-time world championships medalist and won the overall World Cup title in the 2014-15 season.