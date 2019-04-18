CHICAGO (AP) — The United States will play Venezuela at Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium on June 9 in the Americans’ final exhibition before defending their title in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The match, announced Thursday, is the Americans’ first game in Cincinnati and is likely to be the second of two friendlies for the Americans ahead of the tournament, the championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The U.S. opens the Gold Cup against Guyana on June 18 at St. Paul, Minnesota, the first competitive match for the Americans in 20 months since their loss at Trinidad and Tobago caused them to miss the 2018 World Cup. The U.S. will play T&T on June 22 at Cleveland and complete Group D against Panama on June 26 at Kansas City, Kansas.

Teams must submit 23-man Gold Cup rosters to CONCACAF on June 3.

Venezuela is preparing for the Copa America in Brazil, where it opens against Peru on June 15, plays the hosts three days later and closes group play against Bolivia on June 22.

___

