WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — West Bromwich Albion striker Daryl Dike will be sidelined for at least two months after a scan confirmed a torn thigh muscle.

The injury is a blow to the 22-year-old American’s hopes of earning a roster spot with the United States at the World Cup, which starts Nov. 20.

West Brom manager Steve Bruce, in his media conference ahead of Saturday’s game against Blackburn in the second-tier Championship, said Dike will be out “at least a couple of months.”

Dike missed West Brom’s 1-1 draw with Watford on Monday after he had picked up the thigh injury in training on Sunday.

Dike came off the bench to play 12 minutes in West Brom’s 1-1 league opener this season at Middlesbrough.

He was also injured on his full debut in January, leaving the field with a hamstring injury early in the second half against Peterborough.

The Oklahoma-born Dike joined West Brom on Jan. 1 from MLS club Orlando City.

