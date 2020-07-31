CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation has hired Karen Leetzow as Chief Legal Officer.

Leetzow spent 20 years at NASCAR, where she most recently served as as senior vice president and general counsel. She will begin her new position in early August as the first executive hire by U.S. Soccer Secretary General and CEO Will Wilson.

At NASCAR, Leetzow directed the day-to-day operations of a 21-person legal department and five-person risk management team. She has a strong background in collective bargaining, antitrust and trademark matters, litigation management, sponsorship contracts, intellectual property, employment matters, risk management and management of outside counsel.

“Karen brings a vast amount of expertise and broad legal background to U.S. Soccer, and she’ll immediately be a valuable addition to our team,” said Wilson. “She has a strategic mindset and a tremendous work ethic, and I’m confident her presence and skill set will further strengthen the foundation of our organization.”

Leetzow’s husband is Brett Scharback, general counsel for the Chicago Cubs.