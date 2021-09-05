NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO MONDAY:

Novak Djokovic tries to move one win closer toward becoming the first man since 1969 to win a calendar-year Grand Slam and break a tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most major titles among men if he wins the tournament. He tied them with 20 after winning this year’s Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. Djokovic plays 20-year–old American Jenson Brooksby. Brooksby began this season ranked outside the top 300 and is now a career-best 99th. He is a wild-card entry at this surprise-filled U.S. Open and takes on No. 1 Djokovic in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday night for a quarterfinal berth. Shelby Rogers follows her upset of top-seeded Ash Barty with a match against 18-year-old Emma Raducanu. Rogers had been 0-6 lifetime against top-seeded players. Olympic gold medalist and 11th-seeded Belinda Bencic plays seventh-ranked Iga Swiatek.

MONDAY’S FORECAST

Partly sunny. High of 84 degrees Fahrenheit. (29 Celsius).

SUNDAY’S WEATHER

Cloudy. High of 75 degree Fahrenheit. (24 Celsius).

SUNDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women’s Fourth Round: No. 5 Elina Svitolina beat No. 12 Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3; Leylah Fernandez beat No. 16 Angelique Kerber 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Men’s Fourth Round: No. 2 Daniil Medvedev beat Daniel Evans 6-3, 6-4, 6-3; Botic van de Zandschulp beat No. 11 Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 5-7, 6-1.

STAT OF THE DAY

3 — Van de Zandschulp became just the third men’s qualifier to reach the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows. He joined Nicolas Escude (1999) and Gilles Muller (2008) as the men’s qualifiers to reach the quarterfinals since the Open era began in 1968.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I don’t actually really associate myself with a bear itself.”— Medvedev, discussing if the roots of his name is related to bears.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter