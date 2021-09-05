NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO MONDAY:

Novak Djokovic plays 20-year-old Californian Jenson Brooksby in the fourth round of the U.S. Open in Arthur Ashe Stadium at night, the next step in the No. 1 seed’s bid to become the first man since 1969 to win a calendar-year Grand Slam. Djokovic also is trying to win his 21st career major trophy and break a tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most among men. Djokovic tied them by winning this year’s Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon championships. Brooksby is a wild-card entry who began this season ranked outside the top 300 and is now a career-best 99th. Shelby Rogers follows her upset of top-seeded Ash Barty with a match against 18-year-old Emma Raducanu, while Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic plays 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek.

MONDAY’S FORECAST

Partly sunny. High of 84 degrees Fahrenheit. (29 Celsius).

SUNDAY’S WEATHER

Cloudy. High of 75 degrees Fahrenheit. (24 Celsius).

SUNDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women’s Fourth Round: No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka beat No. 15 Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-1; No. 5 Elina Svitolina beat No. 12 Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3; No. 8 Barbora Krejcikova beat No. 9 Garbiñe Muguruza 6-3, 7-6 (4); Leylah Fernandez beat No. 16 Angelique Kerber 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Men’s Fourth Round: No. 2 Daniil Medvedev beat Daniel Evans 6-3, 6-4, 6-3; Botic van de Zandschulp beat No. 11 Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 5-7, 6-1; No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6), 6-4; Carlos Alcaraz beat Peter Gojowczyk 5-7, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0.

STATS OF THE DAY

18 — Alcaraz’s age, making him the youngest man into the U.S. Open quarterfinals since 1963.

3 — Number of male qualifiers who have made the U.S. Open quarterfinals since the Open era began in 1968, now that van de Zandschulp joined Nicolas Escude (1999) and Gilles Muller (2008).

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I was telling myself, like, ‘If I’m tired, she must be exhausted.’” — Fernandez, who turns 19 on Monday, talking about the third set of her victory against 2016 U.S. Open champion Kerber, 33.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter