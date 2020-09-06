NEW YORK (AP) — A quick look at the U.S. Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO MONDAY

Third-seeded Serena Williams and second-seeded Sofia Kenin try to reach the quarterfinals, joining fellow Americans Jennifer Brady and Shelby Rogers. Williams plays Maria Sakkari, and Kenin faces Elise Mertens. Victoria Azarenka looks to continue her resurgence since the tour resumed from the pandemic. She won the Western & Southern Open and is now trying to get deeper into the U.S. Open. With Novak Djokovic gone from the men’s bracket, second-seeded Dominic Thiem and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev — last year’s runner-up to Rafael Nadal — have a clearer path to the title.

MONDAY’S FORECAST

Mostly sunny. High of 78 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius).

SUNDAY’S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 82 degrees Fahrenheit (28 degrees Celsius).

SUNDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s fourth round: Pablo Carreno Busta beat No. 1 Novak Djokovic, 6-5, defaulted. No. 5 Alexander Zverev beat Alexandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2, 6-2, 6-1.

Women’s fourth round: Shelby Rogers beat No. 6 Petra Kvitova 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (6); Yulia Putintseva beat No. 8 Petra Martic 6-3, 2-6, 6-4; Jennifer Brady beat Angelique Kerber 6-1, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

0 — Number of men remaining in the draw who own a Grand Slam singles title.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Well, the rules are the rules.” — Carreno Busta, asked whether Djokovic should have been allowed to keep playing.

