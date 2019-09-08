NEW YORK (AP) — A quick look at the U.S. Open’s final day:

Rafael Nadal won his fourth U.S. Open title and 19th Grand Slam trophy overall by holding off Daniil Medvedev’s comeback bid with a 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 victory.

Medvedev nearly became the first player in 70 years to win the U.S. Open title after dropping the first two sets.

Instead, Nadal pulled it out and now stands just one major championship away from Roger Federer’s record for men.

SUNDAY’S WEATHER

Partly cloudy. High of 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius).

SUNDAY’S MEN’S FINAL

No. 2 Rafael Nadal beat No. 5 Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

1949 — The last time someone won the U.S. Open final after falling behind two sets to one; Pancho Gonzalez defeated Ted Schroeder 16-18, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Of course, I was in trouble.” — Nadal, on losing his two-set lead and being forced to a fifth.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports