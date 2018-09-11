The chair umpire who penalized Serena Williams a game in the U.S. Open final has been assigned to officiate the Davis Cup semifinal matches between the United States and Croatia, The Associated Press has learned.
International Tennis Federation spokeswoman Heather Bowles told the AP on Tuesday that Carlos Ramos was chosen for the series later this week in Croatia.
Ramos was in the chair last Saturday when Naomi Osaka won her first Grand Slam title by beating Williams 6-2, 6-4. That match descended into chaos — with thousands of spectators booing and both players crying during the trophy ceremony — after Williams confronted Ramos about his rulings.
Williams was fined $17,000.
The ITF, which oversees the Davis Cup, issued a statement Monday defending Ramos.
___
More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports