PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A brief look at the first round Thursday at the U.S. Open:

LEADING: Justin Rose shot 6-under 65 to match Tiger Woods’ 2000 record for a U.S. Open round at Pebble Beach.

TRAILING: Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Louis Oosthuizen and Aaron Wise all shot 66.

TIGER WATCH: Tiger Woods scrambled all day and had 11 one-putts en route to a 70 for his first round under par at the U.S. Open since the opening round in 2012.

THREE-PEAT WATCH: Brooks Koepka made par after teeing off onto the cart path on No. 18 to close out a 69.

ACE IN PLACE: Rory Sabbatini used 5-iron to bounce a two-hopper into the hole on No. 12 for the first U.S. Open ace since 2014.

Advertising

BEACH BIRDIE: Brandt Snedeker climbed down into the beach to the left of the 18th fairway, chipped back up and made birdie. It was a near carbon copy of a birdie he made here in February at the AT&T Pro-Am.

KEY STATISTIC: On a soft, calm day at Pebble Beach, there were 17 eagles, the most for any round at a U.S. Open. The previous record was 13, at Oakmont in 1983.

NOTABLE: Phil Mickelson’s 72 included a miss from inside of 2 feet on the third green.

QUOTABLE: “We were joking when (Scott) Piercy was 5-under after 6 that the USGA radios were going off saying, ‘Turn the water off now, you know, enough of this.'” — Graeme McDowell

TELEVISION: Friday 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (FS1), 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (FOX).